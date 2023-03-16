With Meet & Greet backstage: bid on tickets for ROCK OF AGES

Back to the 80s: the time of mullet hairstyles, casual outfits and crazy e-guitar sounds and above all: the greatest rock anthems of all time live! It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be awesome!

Since the acclaimed Broadway premiere, ROCK OF AGES has begun its unprecedented triumphal march around the world. Even Hollywood couldn’t resist the charm of this pure rock nostalgia: Stars like Tom Cruise, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alec Baldwin succumbed to the electric guitar frenzy and conquered the screens with the 2012 film adaptation.

ROCK OF AGES is the live spectacle that doesn’t take itself too seriously and definitely doesn’t leave out any clichés of the unmistakable 80s. Love story or rocking homage, musical or parody? ROCK OF AGES is everything and definitely too much of everyone. From April 2023, the bombastic and award-winning musical will finally come to Germany

From April ROCK OF AGES is on a big tour through Germany Photo: PR

And you can be there live, because as part of the eBay charity auction in favor of “A heart for children” we have an exclusive offer for you. Buy two tickets for a performance in Germany at a location of your choice. You also have the chance to meet the artists personally at a Meet & Greet in the backstage area.

Don’t miss this special opportunity on eBay, strap on your air guitars and rock along!

About ROCK OF AGES

The viewers experience real rockers (not these musical princes), a crazy live band and the real attitude towards life of a time that was really sexy. Over 25 legendary world hits such as HERE I GO AGAIN (Whitesnake), THE FINAL COUNTDOWN (Europe), CAN’T FIGHT THIS FEELING (REO Speedwagon) and I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS (Foreigner) are guaranteed to make every theater tremble until the Concrete is crumbling.

Rock of Ages is set in Los Angeles in the 1980s: Studded belts and ripped jeans rule in the legendary rock club “Bourbon Room” on the notorious Sunset Strip. Here, small-town girl Sherrie meets big-city boy Drew – but the love story between the naïve waitress and the serene bartender fails before it even begins.

Because the city wants to clean up the Sunset Strip – the existence of the “Bourbon Room” is threatened. A benefit concert by the successful rock band “Arsenal” is intended to bring money into the club operator’s empty coffers. But with the appearance of the eccentric lead singer Stacee Jaxx, the disaster takes its course..

ROCK OF AGES – the live spectacle – the dates

April 4th – 16th, 2023 – Munich, Deutsches Theater +++ April 20th – 23rd, 2023 – Bremen, Metropol Theater +++ April 24th – 27th, 2023 – Berlin, Admiralspalast

03.05.–04.05.2023 – Nuremberg, Meistersingerhalle +++ 08.05.–09.05.2023 – Bochum, RuhrCongress +++ 11.05.–12.05.2023 – Hildesheim, Hall 39 +++ 14.05.–18.05.2023 – Cologne, Theater at the Tanzbrunnen +++ May 19th – May 20th, 2023 – Offenburg, Oberrheinhalle +++ May 22nd, 2023 – Hamburg, Neue Flora +++ May 25th – May 27th, 2023 – Mannheim, Rosengarten +++ May 29th – May 31st, 2023 – Stuttgart , Liederhalle (Hegel Hall)

02.06.-04.06.2023 – Düsseldorf, Capitol +++ 08.06.-09.06.2023 – Solingen, Theater +++ 11.06.-13.06.2023 – Erfurt, Thüringenhalle +++ 15.06.-18.06.2023 – Frankfurt, Centennial Hall

