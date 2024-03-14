Women lead Glastonbury festival 2024

LONDON.- The mythical festival de Glastonbury in the southwest of England, announced today – March 14 – many female headliners, such as Dua Lipa SZA and Shania Twain, in its 2024 edition, which will feature the return of Coldplay.

The organizers were criticized in the last edition for not scheduling any singers on the main stage, so they have avoided making the same mistake in the next edition, from June 26 to 30.

Dua Lipa’s first performance

“I have dreamed of this moment all my life,” the British singer Dua Lipa reacted on Instagram, in her first appearance on the main stage at Glastonbury, after having performed in 2016 and 2017.

The singer with Albanian roots, performer of a long series of hits in recent years, who will soon release her third album, promised an unforgettable night at Glastonbury, her favorite place in the world.

SZA, American alternative R&B singer, who won three Grammy Awards in February, will also headline Glastonbury for the first time.

PJ Harvey, Cindy Lauper and Janelle Monae will also be in the festival program.

Canadian Shania Twain, known for her hits Man! I Feel Like A Woman! y Youre Still The Oneand who has sold more than 100 million copies of his albums throughout his career, will also be among the headliners.

Coldplay at the festival

Coldplay is back among the headliners, after their last appearance in 2016, in their fifth appearance at the festival, a record, after debuting in 2002.

Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, The Last Dinner Party and even Camila Cabello and Avril Lavigne will be other artists included in the program of a festival for which there are no longer tickets, which sold out in November in less than an hour .

To be able to pitch a tent at the festival you had to spend 360 pounds (about $460), which allows you to enjoy, often in rain and mud, the concerts of one of the most famous musical events in the world.

Since its birth in 1970, Glasto, in the heart of the English countryside, has seen the best singers in the world parade.

The 2023 edition ended with the last British concert of Elton John’s farewell tour.

FUENTE: AFP