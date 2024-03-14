Daniel Osvaldo’s desperate cry: Life is getting out of hand

Daniel Osvaldo is in the news again. The former Argentine and nationalized Italian soccer player has surprised everyone on social networks with a shocking confession about his state of health after several months of chaining one scandal after another. His controversial breakup with journalist Daniela Ballester, his last girlfriend, has led him to publicly ask for help.

In his story, the former Boca Junios player talks about his mental health problems, as well as the addiction to drugs and alcohol that he has had for some time. In addition, he is encouraged to give a name to the illness he is experiencing: severe depression. It’s difficult for me, but I think the time has come because I’m quite desperate and I’m not doing well at all. I feel the need to say that I have been struggling with depression for some time, which has led me to some addictions, to alcohol and drugs. I feel like life is getting out of hand, he begins by saying.

What I want to tell and share with you is that I am undergoing psychiatric treatment and taking medication. I have a specific illness, loss of self-esteem, depression and many times I return to my addictions. I fall into self-destruction and practically live locked in my housecontinues to express visibly nervous and affected.

Regarding his day-to-day life, Daniel Osvaldo affirms that I do nothing productive with my life. Sometimes I don’t even feel like getting out of bed. I don’t even feel like taking a bath sometimes. I want to tell you all this because I think it is the only way out. Let people really find out what is happening to me, he adds.

I don’t want to victimize myself, I want to force myself not to make the same mistakes. And I feel like if everyone knows, I won’t be able to escape and I hope I can go back to being the same one day. Nothing more, ditch.

Away from his family and children

And like I told you before, I have fallen into very ugly addictions that only lead to my depression getting worse and worse. This made me distance myself from people who loved me a lot, who love me a lot, who I also loved and who I love a lot. That makes me not want to see my family, not want to share things with my children, he says on the verge of tears.

Daniel Osvaldo He has four children from three different women. His firstborn is Gianluca, the result of his relationship with Nina Oertlinger with whom he does not maintain any type of relationship. In fact, the woman denounced the former soccer player on several occasions for abandoning the child and not taking care of him. He is followed by Victoria and Mara Helena, the two minors he had with the Italian Elena Braccini, with whom he does not get along well either.

Your most media-savvy child? Morrison, the little boy he had with the popular actress Jimena Barn. The Argentine does not maintain a very close relationship with the child and there were several scandals that he was involved in with the interpreter.