NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake concert in Los Angeles

MIAMI.- Justin Timberlake He surprised his followers by meeting for the first time on a musical stage with his NSYNC colleagues. The reunion was part of a concert that the musician performed prior to the official launch of his album The Wiltern in Los Angeles

Timberlake fans gathered to enjoy the One Night Show which took place on the night of March 13. The show was just an appetizer of what they will be able to enjoy on their world tour. Forget Tomorrow.

However, the biggest surprise of the night was when Timberlake welcomed JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass on stage. Together they performed iconic songs from what was one of the most emblematic boy bands in pop culture, such as Bye Bye Bye e Its Gonna Be Me.

The iconic moment was chosen to premiere a collaboration titled Paradise.

Expected reunion

This was the singers’ second appearance together in recent months; The first was in September, on the stage of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. However, on that occasion they did not perform any songs, they were only in charge of presenting an award to Taylor Swift, who declared herself a fan of the group. .

Previously, the interpreters had not coincided in a decade. In 2013, they had last reunited for a medley when Justin was recognized with the Video Vanguard Award, Billboard reported.

However, Chasez, Kirkpatrick, Fatone and Bass had shared the stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella 2019, where they sang Break Up With Your Girlfriend, Im Bored y Tearin Up My Heart.

Hopes for a musical reunion were raised when Justin invited his former colleagues to record the film’s main theme. Trolls Band Together, Better Place.