This is Uno que soake, the restaurant of Gins Corregela, former Supervivientes contestant, in Seville

After his controversial time on Survivors, where he literally left all traces of his previous life behind, even leaving his wife in the middle of the program to start a romantic relationship with Yaiza Martín, Gins Corregela has fulfilled a dream. The influencer, known for his famous sandwiches dipped in oil shouting “Que soake!” He has set up his own business to sell this type of food.

Located at number 30 Calatrava street in Seville, Gins has hired hoteliers Shaknder Chatty and Domi Vlez for their new project. The Frenchman has been in charge of choosing the recipes that will be carried out at the premises, while Véléz will be the baker who has chosen what type of bread will be the protagonist in each sandwich.

Yaiza herself has shared the first images of the establishment on her Instagram account. Everything is prepared for an inauguration that will take place this Friday after several months of preparations. A display shows the different types of sandwiches that are on the menu available to consumers.

And, although it may seem that oil is going to be the main ingredient in all sandwiches, the bet goes much further. In an attempt to redefine the sandwich with the aim of removing the fast food label, There are options such as Iberian cheek with goat roll, chicharrn with cheese or rib with smoked chdar and fried onion. In addition, there will be three types of bread: rustic, brioche and truffle.

The establishment is designed to be a transit point for tourists and, therefore, it does not have tables or, at the moment, home delivery service. It is more designed to be a takeaway place, although they do have a bar to lean on to eat inside. A vertical garden and LED lights that recall the rooster Felipe and some of the most famous phrases from Torreperogil complete a restaurant which, without a doubt, will be one of the busiest in the coming weeks in Seville.