Divorce process between Anuel AA and Yailin ends

MIAMI.- Yailin The Most Viral and Anuel AA They are officially divorced. Although a leaked document reveals that since November 10, 2023 the marriage had been dissolved due to incompatibility of characters, it was learned that the process recently culminated.

According to the Dominican media De Último Minuto, the Seventh Chamber of the Civil and Commercial Chamber of the Court of First Instance of the National District, Specialized in Family Matters, was the body that carried out the separation, after Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, given name of the ragpicker, filed the lawsuit divorce against Jorgina Guillermo Daz (Yailin).

The union of both took place on June 10, 2022; but nine months later, on February 8, 2023, Anuel reported via Live that both had made the decision to continue on their separate paths.

On March 31, 2023, Anuel formally filed for divorce.

Custody of Cattleya

In November 2022, Anuel and Yailin had shared with their followers that they were expecting a baby girl, who was born on March 13.

The arrival of the little girl was not enough for the artists to maintain their union.

The leaked document also indicates that Cattleya remains under the care of her mother. “Grants the guardianship and care of the minor Cattaleya, in charge of Mrs. Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, her mother, for the reasons stated.”

So far, neither Yailin nor Anuel have commented on the matter.