World Celsius-KPH Forecast

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 1, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday weather condition;Saturday maximum temperature (C);Saturday minimum temperature (C);Sunday weather condition;Sunday maximum temperature (C);Sunday minimum temperature (C);Sunday address Sunday wind;Sunday wind speed (KPH);Sunday humidity (%);Sunday precipitation chance (%);Sunday UV index.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;14;77%;29%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;28;21;Partly sunny;25;19;WNW;26;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Warmer;19;8;Clouds and sun;18;8;W;19;70%;33%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Sunny;11;0;NE;27;64%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;5;-4;Sunny;4;-7;E;11;59%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny;16;9;WSW;23;57%;62%;7

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;23;7;Cooler;16;8;SE;12;66%;32%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;8;-6;Sunny and breezy;11;-5;ESE;25;30%;0%;4

Asunción, Paraguay;Sunny, humid;33;19;Plenty of sun;34;21;ENE;11;45%;2%;8

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;22;13;Thunderstorms;18;12;E;10;69%;91%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rainy;22;16;A shower or two;23;16;SW;11;81%;67%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;19;6;Sunny and nice;23;8;NNE;13;28%;5%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;36;23;A isolated thunderstorm;34;22;S;9;70%;47%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon rain;35;28;Plenty of sun;36;27;S;17;57%;34%;12

Barcelona, ​​Spain;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;SE;20;46%;4%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny;23;12;Clouds and sun;22;12;ESE;11;39%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunder-storms;11;6;A isolated thunderstorm;16;5;NNW;13;70%;82%;3

Bengaluru, India;Partly sunny;34;21;Some hours of sunshine;34;21;SW;9;48%;4%;12

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;11;1;Partly sunny;8;-1;NE;19;63%;1%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;10;Rain and drizzle;20;10;SE;11;67%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;19;A isolated thunderstorm;25;18;NNW;8;70%;90%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in a shower;17;9;A passing shower;12;2;NNW;19;69%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Partly sunny;10;1;NE;18;74%;6%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A passing shower;15;9;Thunderstorms;18;6;SE;14;74%;91%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;15;6;A passing shower;15;4;N;15;65%;94%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;21;15;A shower or two;24;17;NNW;12;59%;98%;2

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;21;11;Sunny;20;10;NE;31;42%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;27;20;A isolated thunderstorm;27;20;NNE;10;69%;85%;12

Kolkata, India;Heavy showers;28;23;A isolated thunderstorm;32;23;SW;15;71%;55%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain;29;20;A shower or two;29;18;E;5;65%;51%;7

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;27;A brief thunderstorm;35;27;S;17;77%;69%;12

Chicago, United States;Snowstorms;7;0;Warmer;14;8;SSW;22;55%;27%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;30;13;Sunny;30;14;SSE;11;32%;27%;13

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;25;14;Sunny and nice;23;16;SSE;16;74%;26%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;31;25;S;12;77%;65%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;8;-2;Sunny;8;-2;ESE;13;50%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A isolated thunderstorm;29;22;A brief thunderstorm;31;23;S;17;62%;43%;10

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun and warm;31;21;Clear and sunny;29;21;W;15;65%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cooler;23;13;Thunderstorms;24;18;S;19;66%;89%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;24;A brief thunderstorm;32;24;S;11;73%;68%;3

Denver, United States;Warmer;19;2;Sunny;20;0;ESE;15;22%;17%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;31;23;S;8;80%;98%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Regular showers;10;6;Clouds and sun;11;4;SE;13;80%;27%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Variable clouds;18;11;A few showers;21;11;NW;13;50%;89%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and nice;29;15;NE;11;27%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or two;13;0;Partly sunny;12;3;SE;9;43%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Warmer;18;13;Rain and drizzle;20;12;SW;16;65%;89%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;6;-5;Sunny;5;-5;N;14;63%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;23;15;Sunny;21;14;NNE;14;67%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;25;23;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;16;78%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;11;51%;33%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;4;-5;Sunny, mild;2;-4;N;18;66%;5%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;34;25;Increasing clouds;35;26;SSE;10;60%;67%;12

Hong Kong, Hong Kong;Showers around;25;20;Low clouds;25;20;E;14;79%;66%;2

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;22;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;16;76%;99%;3

Hyderabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;36;22;Hazy sun;36;23;E;10;44%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;22;13;Sun, some clouds;25;15;NE;8;55%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;34;20;Partly cloudy;34;21;N;17;11%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly cloudy;23;13;A isolated thunderstorm;23;13;SE;11;69%;73%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;19;6;Variable clouds;17;8;E;7;51%;88%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Very windy;31;24;Sunny;30;25;WSW;19;58%;3%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A isolated thunderstorm;19;10;A isolated thunderstorm;22;11;NE;7;59%;45%;8

kyiv, Ukraine;Showers around;15;8;Cold with rain;10;7;E;12;94%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;31;24;A passing shower;31;24;NNE;22;65%;71%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;P/cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;SSW;10;65%;42%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;33;25;A few thunderstorms;32;24;NW;8;75%;93%;6

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sun and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;E;17;65%;2%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;13;2;A shower or two;14;3;NE;10;65%;70%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A isolated thunderstorm;33;26;A isolated thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;15;74%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Sunny;26;22;Clearing;27;22;SSE;16;79%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;12;Sunny;22;10;N;14;49%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Sunny;13;2;NE;18;58%;5%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;21;10;Areas of fog;19;11;SSE;11;62%;26%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;A t-storm around;32;25;S;14;75%;53%;9

Madrid, Spain;Windy early;19;4;Sunny;18;3;NNE;11;40%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;P/sunny;32;27;Clear, sunny;33;27;N;12;67%;28%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A isolated thunderstorm;28;23;Rain and a shower;30;24;WSW;7;79%;96%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;33;25;Thunderstorms;34;25;ESE;9;63%;72%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;17;8;Partly sunny;18;8;ESE;12;64%;6%;5

Miami, United States;Showers around;29;22;A isolated thunderstorm;30;23;ESE;12;71%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;8;4;Occasional rain;5;-2;NNE;21;85%;98%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly cloudy;33;27;SSE;16;66%;29%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;21;11;Increasing clouds;24;15;E;12;66%;64%;5

Montreal, Canada;Early rain;11;-6;Sunny;1;-3;WSW;15;41%;11%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warmer;7;4;Cloudy and mild;10;5;S;18;80%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;30;25;Sunny and nice;31;24;WNW;15;64%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;28;16;A stray thunderstorm;28;15;NE;12;56%;55%;13

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;20;9;Clouds and sun;22;9;SE;13;55%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;-3;-13;Cloudy;-1;-9;SSW;10;55%;1%;1

New Delhi, India;Hazy sun;28;17;Partly sunny;29;19;N;11;51%;5%;9

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;20;5;Cooler;13;4;NNW;26;32%;0%;6

Osaka, Japan;Hazy sun;25;11;P/sunny;23;10;N;20;46%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and warmer;8;-5;Sunny;8;-4;NE;7;63%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, warmer;12;-10;Sunny;1;-4;S;20;45%;80%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;SSE;7;75%;44%;10

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;34;23;Mostly cloudy;34;24;NNW;17;60%;34%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;23;A shower or two;31;23;ENE;16;67%;59%;13

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;8;A shower or two;10;4;NNE;21;76%;40%;3

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;26;17;Sunny;27;17;S;17;59%;5%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;35;25;Partial sun;36;26;SSW;12;51%;12%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;12;5;A passing shower;7;-2;N;21;79%;97%;1

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;23;A couple of thunderstorms;31;23;NE;13;78%;77%;6

Port-au-Prince, Haiti;Plenty of sun and hot;36;21;Showers around;35;21;E;13;51%;94%;11

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and some clouds;25;7;Sunny and warmer;29;8;NNW;10;31%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;17;8;Cloudy with showers;18;8;NNE;8;81%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;21;10;Sunny;22;8;NE;13;73%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;31;24;Showers;31;24;E;12;70%;64%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;6;3;A shower or two;7;4;E;18;68%;82%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;22;11;Hazy sun;25;11;NE;13;18%;0%;10

Riga, Latvia;Snowstorms, colder;4;-1;Partly sunny;5;-3;NNE;26;57%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;31;23;Variable clouds;27;21;NE;13;64%;31%;2

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;19;7;Thunderstorms;18;8;N;13;66%;95%;4

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;25;65%;64%;11

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;15;8;Clouds and sun;14;6;WNW;24;66%;62%;5

San José, Costa Rica;Variable clouds;27;18;Clearing and hot;28;18;ENE;21;55%;11%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;gusty breezes;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;ESE;25;67%;44%;11

St. Petersburg, Russia;Slight sleet;1;-4;Partly sunny;3;-3;N;20;71%;64%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny;27;18;Sunny and nice;27;17;NNW;12;51%;1%;12

Sana’a, Yemen;Showers around;24;12;Showers around;25;12;N;11;48%;68%;13

Santiago de Chile, Chile;Clearing;30;11;Sunny;30;11;SW;9;33%;1%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;32;20;A shower or two;31;21;NE;14;63%;57%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;16;8;Warmer;21;6;N;9;57%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;10;3;A passing shower;8;2;S;15;74%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;9;Sunny and very warm;27;7;ESE;11;22%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;20;10;Plenty of sun and warm;22;12;ESE;17;50%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A passing shower;33;25;A shower or two;31;24;W;9;73%;84%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;16;4;Variable clouds;16;4;N;13;64%;44%;5

Sydney, Australia;Much windy;21;16;A little rain;21;16;E;18;76%;96%;2

Taipei, Taiwan;Cloudy with a shower;23;17;Partly sunny;25;17;E;16;71%;4%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon snowstorms;3;-3;Sunny and breezy;3;-2;NNE;22;62%;5%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;A shower or two;23;11;S;11;54%;68%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;15;5;Sunny;15;7;W;28;21%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;19;11;Sunny and nice;21;12;NNE;13;55%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;13;2;Very windy;19;6;NW;20;41%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;19;8;A t-storm around;20;7;NE;9;66%;88%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;17;12;A shower or two;17;8;NE;23;64%;41%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain;13;-5;Colder;2;0;SE;16;45%;41%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;26;16;Sun and some clouds;23;13;NW;20;65%;12%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Coldy;24;12;A few showers;16;12;WNW;23;69%;96%;2

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia;Squall of snow;5;-11;A little snow;-8;-21;NNW;22;61%;59%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;10;3;A passing shower;8;2;NNE;9;79%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;10;4;A little rain;5;-2;NNE;23;85%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the shower;15;9;A passing shower;11;2;NNW;17;74%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun;35;25;Sunny;36;23;E;11;50%;3%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;9;1;Slippery;4;-4;NNE;24;75%;56%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A little rain;21;17;Partly sunny;21;12;WSW;33;73%;66%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of showers;30;23;A couple of thunderstorms;32;24;SW;15;76%;74%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun, warm;37;24;Sunny and warmer;38;24;W;12;47%;1%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;31;22;Sunny and nice;30;21;N;20;48%;0%;11

