Xbox controllers prevent Windows 11 previews from shutting down



Microsoft has confirmed that there may be issues with Xbox controllers in the Windows Canary channel. Controllers may abort the PC shutdown. There are reports of the “Blue Screen of Death”.





That comes from one Report of the online magazine Neowin out. Accordingly, Microsoft has confirmed that there are problems with Windows 11 builds 25314 and 25324 as soon as an Xbox controller is connected to the computer via USB.

In some cases, unusual errors occur when trying to shut down the PC. According to Microsoft developer Jen Gentleman, builds 25314 and 25324 may hang if the user tries to turn off the system with an Xbox Wireless Controller paired with a USB cable.

In the Feedback Hub, she confirmed:

“Thanks for taking the time to report this – we’re investigating an issue where the shutdown freezes when you have a wired Xbox controller plugged in. This is the same cause that has caused error messages ( (or rather, green screens) when the PC is asleep. We’re working on a fix.”

So, the same trigger shows up for some Windows Insiders with the infamous green error screen, formerly known as “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOF). The computer then crashes instead of shutting down normally. Affected users should disconnect their controller before shutting down. Then there are no crashes or hangs. An update has been announced but is not yet available. As a further remedy for problems with the Insider builds, switching to Dev, Beta or Release Preview is also an option at any time. The canary channel is the most “unstable” build-release channel, which means that unforeseen bugs can affect usability much more often.

Summary Microsoft confirms issues with Xbox controllers in the Windows 11 Canary channel.

Builds 25314 and 25324 may hang on shutdown.

Disconnect from the controller before shutting down.

Microsoft is working on an update.

Switch to Dev, Beta or Release Preview as a workaround.

Canary channel is unstable and may cause unforeseen errors.

See also: