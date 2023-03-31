Xbox Free Play Days: 4 games are free this weekend including the action-RPG Indivisible

Like every week, Microsoft makes Xbox games available for free for a weekend. This week, it’s the turn of Embr, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Journey to The Savage Planet, and Indivisible to join the list of titles on trial as part of Free Play Days.

The games are available now and playable until Monday, April 3 at 8:59 a.m. French time.

As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, your progress will be preserved and promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the various titles.

Age of Empires II : Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the world’s most popular strategy game franchises with stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics and a fully remastered soundtrack. Age of Empires II: DE also includes “The Last Khans” with 3 new campaigns and 4 additional civilizations. Frequent updates include events, additional content, new game modes and improved features with the recent addition of co-op mode! Experience original campaigns and popular expansions like you’ve never seen them before, and enjoy an enhanced experience with over 200 hours of gameplay and 1,000 years of human history. Compete against other players online to dominate the world with 35 different civilizations. You can also enjoy new civilizations and campaigns with the Lords of the West DLC!

Embr

Build a team with your friends to become the most bankable firefighters in town! Rush through burning buildings filled with dangers, valuables and state-of-the-art security systems. Put out fires, save lives, salvage goods and make a ton of money! Purchase advanced gear and new outfits to unlock new ways to play. There is no fire! Finally yes, precisely… Play solo or join an online team of up to 4 players, with a difficulty adapted to the size of the team. Navigate 25 unique levels in 3 districts full of increasingly dangerous traps and obstacles. Journey to the Savage Planet will be available later today.

Journey To The Savage Planet : Employee Of The Month



The definitive edition of the hilarious first-person adventure game Journey to the Savage Planet! Fully optimized for latest gen setups, playable in 60fps, includes all updates, all those wonderful DLCs and some new cutscenes for your viewing pleasure. Your half-competent employer, Kindred Aerospace, sends you to a distant alien world in an effort to find a new home for humanity! But the world that awaits you is full of challenges, humor and surprises. Unfortunately, Kindred hasn’t thought to give you the gear you’ll need, meaning you’ll have to find or craft it yourself. Play solo or in pairs and explore a beautiful and amazing alien world to solve the mystery within, before deciding if you want to return to Earth! Four unique biomes, each with their own flora and fauna. Dozens of strange creatures to find, list and photograph. A plethora of tools, weapons and projectiles will allow you to take on the challenges at your leisure! Propulsion boots, a grappling hook, acid grenades and more! You will laugh, have fun, discover secrets, all with your best friend!

Indivisible