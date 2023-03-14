Xbox / PlayStation: still no agreement for Call of Duty, confirms Microsoft

Earlier, we learned that Microsoft was going to sign an agreement with the Ukrainian company Boosteroid, currently the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world. This new alliance would allow Microsoft to expand its audience and continue its dynamic of opening up to other platforms in this context of takeover. Nevertheless, relations with Sony would still not be appeased, quite the contrary.

There would be no contact or negotiation between Xbox and Sony

Last week, Sony made the news with rather lunar statements targeting Microsoft and its planned takeover of Activision Blizzard. Internet users have not failed to react to this new clash somewhat discrediting Sony’s position in this affair which is still complicated for Microsoft as well.

For its part, the Redmond firm continues to turn its back by playing the card of trust, sharing and optimism in the face of the antitrust authorities in charge of the case. A 10-year contract centered on Call of Duty was signed with Nintendo a few weeks ago, but on the Sony side, it seems to be more difficult to find an agreement accommodating both parties.

At the end of last week, Microsoft gave its conditions for Sony to access Call of Duty in the PS+ and last September, Sony already considered Microsoft’s offer “inadequate” (Microsoft promised Sony access to the license for “at least 3 years” at that time).

Today, in the dynamics of this new contract concluded with Boosteroid, the Wall Street Journal shared a slight precision given by Brad Smith, the vice-president of the Microsoft group.

“Mr. Smith said Microsoft expects to reach additional agreements in the coming weeks. “Others will follow,” Mr. Smith said. Microsoft had previously made a similar offer to Sony Group Corp. the main detractor of the proposed agreement with Activision. Mr Smith said the two companies had not entered into a formal agreement and were not in discussion.

If this is true, it would seem that a concrete agreement between Microsoft and Sony cannot be found for a long time, but we will have to follow the evolution of the file and the next partnerships that Microsoft could conclude.