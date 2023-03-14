LG OLED TV 55/65 inches with a 47% discount – top TVs for Netflix, PS5 & Co.

As a television test by Stiftung Warentest recently showed, LG televisions are the best on the market. At least that applies to the 2022 models. Sure, the top quality of smart TVs from Asia has its price, but what are the special offers for? You can now buy a great LG OLED TV from both Amazon and Media Markt for almost half the original price. You save 47% on the 55-inch LG TV, and even 48% on the 65-inch LG TV.

But what makes the LG OLED TV so special? On the one hand, it offers outstanding picture quality with OLED technology and 4K resolution. The contrast is impressive and the colors are rich and lifelike. With the support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, watching series and films on Netflix, Disney+ & Co. becomes a special experience. The LG OLED TV is perfect for gamers with PS5, PC and Xbox Series X. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response time of 1 ms, there are no more input lags and you can play at up to 120 fps.

LG OLED TV 55/65 inches with a high discount: How good is the price at Amazon & Media Markt really?

As well as media market as well as Amazon offer the LG OLED TV B29 with almost 50% discount and thus at the best price – There is currently no other place where you can buy the LG television cheaper online. This applies to both the 55 inch (139 cm) model and the 65 inch (164 cm) version. This makes Netflix, Disney+, PS5 & Co. even more fun. Great: Both dealers deliver the top TV free of charge from stock. If you are interested, you should hurry, because the Media Markt offer for the LG OLED television is a “weekly deal” that is valid until 19.03.23 at the latest, but of course it could also be sold out before then. We will of course link the offers from both retailers so that you have an alternative to hand if you need it.

LG OLED TV 55 inches with a 47% discount at Media Markt

Also available from Amazon: LG OELD TV B29 55 inch €999 (RRP €1,899)

LG OLED TV 65 inches with a 48% discount at Media Markt

Also available from Amazon: LG OELD TV B29 65 inch €1,444 (RRP €2,799)

Top televisions with a huge discount: what makes the LG OLED TV so special?

















Top TV at a top price: LG OLED TV 55/65 inch B29 with 120 Hz – perfect for Netflix, Disney+, PS5 & Co.

Source: Amazon







The LG OLED TV B29 is a top-rated, feature-packed TV with impressive picture quality. With 8 million self-illuminating pixels, it achieves the perfect black and offers one billion powerful colors. The 4th generation α7 4K AI processor automatically optimizes picture, sound and brightness. Dolby Vision IQ HDR technology including Filmmaker mode dynamically adjusts contrast, colors and screen brightness to experience movies exactly as the filmmakers intended. The LG TV has a modern and sophisticated design and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for seamless integration into the smart home. The intuitive LG Magic Remote allows easy access to the webOS22 user interface and streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV+.

What makes the LG OLED TV 55/65 inch particularly suitable for gamers with PS5 & Co.?

The LG OLED TV is perfect for gamers with PS5, PC or Xbox Series X. The LG TV supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, offers a fast response time of 1 ms and supports VRR, HGiG and ALLM with HDMI 2.1 for frame rates up to 120 fps.

“Ambilight for retrofitting”: Govee T2 for 55/65 inch TVs only €125

Source: Amazon/PCG







With a discount coupon, the most modern TV backlight from Govee LED can now be ordered from Amazon for 125 euros. With Envisual T2 you can retrofit the “Ambilight” known from Philips TVs to TVs from LG, Samsung or Sony. This makes the television appear larger and the picture impression of films, series, sports or gaming with PS5, PC & Co. is intensified. All information is available here: Lowest price for “Ambilight for retrofitting”: Govee T2 for 55/65 inch TVs only €125

