PS Plus: the first game of April 2023 is already known! It’s a nice surprise

Surprise, one of the PS Plus Essential games of April 2023 is already known. It will be a day one release, which will be none other than the latest game from the creators of Dead By Daylight.

Definitely, Sony is shaking up its communication schedule this month. After unveiling the first PlayStation Plus Extra games, the Japanese publisher is now revealing one of the “free” games of the April 2023 PS Plus Essential. In a new blog post, the publisher indeed confirms that the line-up next month will include a day one release.

Meet Your Maker free at launch via PS Plus

The first PS Plus game of April 2023 is already known. While Sony is due to unveil the full list of additions to the Extra and Premium formulas catalog tomorrow, the publisher is taking everyone by surprise by revealing one of the titles that all subscribers will be able to try this Tuesday, April 4. The lucky winner is none other than Meet Your Maker, the co-op first-person post-apocalyptic building and looting game developed by Behavior Entertainment. It will therefore be available from launch for all PlayStation Plus members, regardless of the offer chosen.

In the new game from the creators of Dead by Daylight, players take on the role of the Guardian of the Chimera, a living experience ultimately designed to save life on Earth. Alone or accompanied by one of your friends, you must try to get your hands on the most coveted resource on the planet and the key to the evolution of your Chimera: pure Genetic Material. This will not be an easy task, and it will be necessary to build and then fortify labyrinthine outposts to collect and extract this precious resource.

In this tower-defense unlike any other, all means are good, even the most underhanded, to achieve your ends and fool intrusive players. Conversely, you can also loot the creations of your rivals to take part in the fights that we are promised to be frantic. See you on April 4, 2023 to discover it for free thanks to your PS Plus subscription.