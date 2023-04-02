Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle Confirmed

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle Confirmed

April 2, 2023

A couple of days ago, avowed leaker Billbil-kun revealed that Microsoft was planning to release a Diablo IV-themed Xbox Series X, which would launch on June 6 alongside the game for $559.99 (he also pointed out that it wasn’t a bundle).

Now we know that Billbil-kun was mostly right, as usual. Microsoft and Blizzard have a Diablo IV collaboration with the game and an Xbox Series X for $559.99 – but it’s a classic bundle rather than a themed console. But if you’re going to play Diablo IV, this is still good value for your hard-earned cash.

To top it all off, you also get Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor in this pack as well as items from other Diablo titles:

“For fans who love other games from Blizzard, the bundle also includes Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft on PC, Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal on mobile.”

