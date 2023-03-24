Yankees lead 2023 MLB Most Valuable Team Ranking

Once again, the new york yankees They are the most valuable team in the Major Leagues (MLB). The financial supremacy of this institution has endured for the past 16 seasons, according to Forbes’ annual rankings, which include club operating income through earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, among other factors.

For the 2023 season, the value of the Yankees is $7.1 billion, 18% more than last year ($6 billion). One of the main reasons is that they raked in $143 million in broadcast money in 2022 thanks to the YES Network, the most profitable and most watched network in the United States, which averaged 227,000 households for Yankee games that season.

The second place on the list is occupied by los angeles dodgers, the team led by Mexican pitcher Julio Urías, with 4.8 billion dollars, while the Boston Red Sox complete the podium with 4.5 billion dollars. In contrast, the last places are occupied by the Miami Marlins (1,000 million), the Oakland Athletics (1,180 million) and the Cincinnati Reds (1,190 million).

The Forbes list reveals that the average value of each MLB team rose 12% this year, reaching $2.32 billion. The principal gain was driven by a 64% increase in ticket revenue (including postseason and Spring Training), which reached 2.4 billion, when in the 2021 season almost all stadiums suffered capacity restrictions.

On the other hand, operating income reached an average of 17.7 million dollars per team, that is, 20% less than the previous season, since player costs (including salaries, bonuses and benefits) increased 13% to $5.2 billion and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

The 2023 Major League Baseball season will kick off on Thursday, March 30 with the Houston Astros as the defending champions. The organizers, led by Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, expect a great boom in terms of attendance and audiences after the great international impact of this year’s World Baseball Classic, in which teams such as Japan, Mexico and Venezuela stood out. .