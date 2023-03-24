IMSS 2023 pension: These beneficiaries could have their payment suspended

Did you know that the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) recently added a Essential requirements. Indispensable requirements so that pensioners can receive their payments without any setback during 2023? Here we tell you the details.

According to the institution, if you do not carry out the process, your subscriptions could be suspended until further notice, so here we explain what you should do.

What is the requirement that I must meet?

In order to update the database of all pensioners, the institute implemented one more procedure that corresponds to providing your personal data to verify your identity.

The IMSS 2023 Pension each month sends a digital card to the emails of the beneficiaries so that they can receive their payment. This document is essential for the following steps.

The payment corresponding to April will be advanced since the 1st, which is when the deposits are made each month, falls on a Saturday. So what corresponds to the fourth month will be delivered on March 31.

If the requirement is not met, payments will be suspended.

How to carry out the procedure?

Beneficiaries must go to the Family Medicine Unit of the IMSS 2023 Pension with the following documents:

The latest digital card

bank statement

official identification

If you cannot attend in person, you can request a home visit or a videoconference to show your data to IMSS staff. To contact you, you just have to click on the following link.

