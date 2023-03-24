Yili Group gewinnt 17 World Food Innovation Awards

Yili Group

LONDON, March 24, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The winners of the World Food Innovation Awards 2023 were announced at the International Food and Drink Event (IFE) on 20. Announced in UK in March. With outstanding innovation performance, Yili Group became the biggest winner with the most awards. Together with its subsidiary, Ausnutria Dairy, the company received a grand prize. It was notably a finalist for 13 awards and received commendations for three other awards.

After a rigorous review by the jury, Yili’s eco-friendly edition “SATINE No Printing No Ink” was declared the winner of the packaging design award. The individual boxes, which integrate green and low-carbon concepts, are designed in pure white, without traditional ink printing and the product information is laser printed, the boxes are made of FSC-certified packaging materials and the closures are made of plant-based materials.

SATINE Active Lactoferrin Organic Pure Milk, which won the Artisan Product Award, applies innovative and advanced technology to maintain the natural activity of lactoferrin, which allows the product to strengthen the human body’s immune system. Notably, it is the first pure, room temperature, organic dairy product with active lactoferrin to hit the dairy market. Meanwhile, Yili Cute Star has launched Lactoferrin Pure Milk – the world’s first active room temperature lactoferrin milk product that provides nutritional care for children’s healthy growth. It was also nominated as a finalist for three awards including the Technology Innovation Award, the Children’s/Baby Product Award, and the Artisan Product Award. Yili’s Xujinhuan Cheese Flavored Ice Cream was also nominated for the Chilled/Frozen Product Award. The product is China’s first low GI ice cream product to be certified by the Global Green Union.

Kabrita YingJia Yingxin Goat Milk Formula was a Dairy Product Award finalist for innovatively combining phytosterol esters, folic acid, taurine and zinc to protect cardiovascular and cerebral vascular health in the middle-aged and elderly. Meanwhile, AMBPOMIAL Youqier, a unique combination of a fizzy drink and a yoghurt product, was also nominated as a finalist for the Dairy and Food Innovation Awards.

In addition, Shuhua Sugar Control’s lactose-free milk was also recognized as a finalist for the Technology Innovation and Dairy Product Awards, while Cute Star Natural DHA Pure Milk was a finalist for the Artisan Product Award and was recommended for the Dairy Product Award. The Changyi 100% Lactic Acid Bacteria Drink was a finalist for the Drink Innovation Award.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039972/6D66095C_6152_4CDE_8230_4E1900816730.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yili-group-gewinnt-17-world-food-innovation-awards-301781131.html

Original content from: Yili Group, transmitted by news aktuell