Yle Sporten broadcasts: The FM weekend culminates with the three-mile and five-mile – the Niskanen siblings sky-high favorites on the extremely tough courses

The activists have been waiting with dread mixed with delight for this day. The FM cross-country competitions conclude with the women’s three-mile and the men’s five-mile races in challenging terrain in Enare.

At 10.00 FM on skis: Ladies 30 km, freestyle

Commentator: Chriso Vuojärvi and Andrea Julin

Favorite: Kerttu Niskanen, of course

Kerttu Niskanen was the best distance skier of the World Cup season. It goes without saying that she is the big favorite for a new FM title today.

She may be better at classical technique, but it’s worth remembering that she took Olympic bronze a year ago in the three-mile freestyle. Niskanen is likely to take her second gold of the weekend, but she will have to watch out for the Vuokatti Ski Team’s endurance phenomenon.

Utmanare: Eveliina Piippo has no chance to do anything wrong

Eveliina Piippo har tagit ett hålitt kliv avärt den här vintern. Hon var nära att besegra Kerttu Niskanen i den historiska femmilen för damer på Holmenkollen for a few weeks.

Piippo has taken two individual FM bronze earlier in his career – today it could be more than that. Her exquisite oxygen absorption capacity and superb endurance are two details that speak strongly for her on the challenging course.

Krista Pärmäkoski has four times won the three-mile in FM context. She overcomes a disadvantage today as she recently recovered from corona, but she can very well win a medal.

At 13.15 FM on skis: Men’s 50 km, freestyle

Commentator: Chriso Vuojärvi and Andrea Julin

Favorite: Iivo Niskanen, of course

Iivo Niskanen har vunnit de fyra senaste femmilsloppen i FM. Det mesta talar för att han tar sin femte raka femmilstitel i dag. Not least when national team mates Perttu Hyvärinen and Ristomatti Hakola don’t come to the start.

It feels like the relevant question is how big the margin will be, not who wins the competition. So the overwhelming favorite is Niskanen.

Speaking of margins of victory, he won the five-mile two years ago with 5 minutes and 40 seconds to spare on second place. The difference may even be greater today.

Contenders: The super talent shows its forefoot again?

Niko Anttola has redan tagit two FM-brons i vinter. Det kan bli en till medalj i dag, inte minst då Hakola and Hyvärinen were missing. Remi Lindholm and Markus Vuorela are split after competing in the Soldat WC in Sweden Boden merparten av den här weeken.

The field behind Anttola, Lindholm and Vuorela feels wide open. It’s not at all unthinkable that a less meritorious skater gets it and takes a surprise medal.