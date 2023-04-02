FC Bayern: Tuchel feels with Nagelsmann

Thomas Tuchel has commented on the dismissal of his predecessor Julian Nagelmann at Bayern. The coach told ZDF after the 4-2 win against Borussia Dortmund: “I can feel it. In my last two positions, I was in the situation of having to leave out of the blue twice.” Now they are trying to bring the season to a positive end for Nagelsmann as well.

Continue below the ad

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Tuchel spoke again about Bayern contacting him. “I was honestly surprised at first that it was an immediate job”so the 49-year-old on ‘Sky’, “I thought maybe we’d have an exploratory talk to see if I’d already made a commitment somewhere for the summer.” That was not the case – and then there was also for Tuchel “no tactics and no plan B.”

reading tip

Kahn’s bizarre appearance: Nagelsmann’s side gives contra