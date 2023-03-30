Yucatan beaches with higher levels of enterococci in 2023

This Saturday the Easter holidays and Yucatan awaits the arrival of thousands of tourists nationals, who travel to the southeast of the country in search of colonial cities, natural attractions, archaeological zones and Beaches paradisiacal

The streets of the center of Meridathe archaeological site of Chichen Itzathe magical towns of Izamal and Valladolid or the cenotes located in the middle of the jungle, are usually some of the main attractions of the State, to which are added the 17 coastal communities that have beautiful beaches where you can enjoy the sea.

Knowing that the beach tourist enjoys going into the sea to cool off with a dip, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), in coordination with the state health authorities and the National Network of Public Health Laboratories, took samples of seawater during the weeks prior to the aforementioned vacation period.

This sampling, explained the federal agency, has the purpose of obtaining the geometric mean and generating a statistical value that allows indicating whether or not a beach represents a risk to health, based on the number of enterococci identified in the seawater.

The enterococci are microorganisms Gram-positive facultative anaerobes, capable of causing various infections, including endocarditis, urinary and intra-abdominal infections, prostatitis, cellulitis, and wound infections, as well as concurrent bacteremia.

Fortunately, compared to Beaches north of the country, the results for most of the Yucatecan ports were quite favorable.

The samples obtained between March 6 and 17 indicate that beaches such as Telchac, Chelem, Chuburná, Chicxulub, San Benito, San Crisanto, Las Coloradas and Uaymitún, yielded the most probable number per 100 milliliters of seawater ( MPN/100ml) was 10 enterococci, being the lowest values ​​obtained in Yucatan.

Other beaches such as Progreso, Sisal, Chabihau, Santa Clara, El Cuyo and Río Lagartos, had values ​​between 11 and 16 NMP/100ml, while Celestún obtained results of 19-21 NMP/100ml.

Yucatan beach with more enterococci

Dzilam Bravo Port



But of all the ports in Yucatan, the beach that increased number of enterococci presented within the samples collected by Cofepris was Dzilam de Bravowhose result of organisms in the water was 190 MPN/100ml.

However, the values ​​obtained in Yucatan during beach monitoring carried out prior to Holy Week are not alarming enough to be considered as representing a health risk public.

For this reason, Cofepris granted the classification of “Suitable” for recreational use, to each of the Yucatecan beaches.

This exercise was carried out in 289 Beaches with the highest public influx of the main tourist destinations in the country. Of these, 286 were declared suitable, while three beaches between Rosarito and Tijuanalocated in the state of Baja California, are marked as “Not Suitable” for recreational use, because they exceeded the quality criteria established as a range of protection for the user population.

According to Cofepris, the samples taken on beaches considered as “Not suitable”, reached values ​​between 308 and 1,346 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

