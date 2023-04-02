Vianney: the beautiful gift that the coach gave to Mister Mat, finalist of The Voice 2022

Since participating in The Voice 2023, Mister Mat, finalist in the 2022 edition, stayed in touch with Vianney, his coach. The latter even made him a very nice proposal during his last tour.
It happens that a bond is created between the coaches and their talents and that it lasts long after The Voice. This is what Mister Mat, one of the finalists for season 11 of the tele-hook, experienced this Saturday April 1, 2023 in the sixth episode of the blind auditions broadcast on TF1. Indeed, his little brother, Morgan, is one of the candidates for this twelfth edition. The two brothers also have one thing in common since they have the same coach: Vianney. Since his appearance on the show last year, Mister Mat has remained in contact with the interpreter of Me love You. Pour Tele-Leisurethe former talent returned to their relationship.
Mister Mat: his new single co-written by Vianney, his former coach in The Voice
After the publication of his album The adventure goes on last summer, composed of covers sung during his participation in The Voice and original songs, Mister Mat recently unveiled a new single. Entitled Mercithe title was co-written by… Vianney. In an interview given to Tele-LeisureMathieu Guillou (the real name of Mister Mat, Editor’s note) returned to the genesis of the song: “It happened after The Voice“he said before adding: “We got on well with Vianney and he offered to work together.”. With both artists having busy schedules, it took a while for the project to come to life: “We got in touch again at the end of last summer. He gave me an appointment in his studio and we started writing. Merci“explained Mister Mat who said to himself “iron“that Vianney wanted to make the piece.
Vianney’s “generous” gift to Mister Mat (The Voice 2022)
During the interview, the singer praised the authenticity as well as “the great generosity” of the interpreter of Father in law, who recently announced that they want to stop the concerts. Mathieu also indicated that his former coach had given him a second gift: “At that time, Vianney was on tour. He therefore invited me to three dates to open for him”, recalled Mister Mat, grateful. Let’s hope that Morgan, who has just joined the team of Vianney in The Voice 2023creates the same bond with the 32-year-old singer.