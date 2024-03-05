Zapato3 album reaches digital platforms

MIAMI.- He disco by the group Zapato3 -recorded live at the Teresa Carreo Theater (Caracas) as part of the tour Rquiem for a Shoe-is now available in all platforms digital, where followers will be able to enjoy 19 live songs recorded on July 23, 2023 in one of the most emblematic cultural spaces in Latin America.

“Zapato3 2023which included post-production between the United States, Argentina and Venezuela, under the direction of Daro Adames with mixing by the multi-Grammy winner Iker Gastaminza, is the group’s seventh album and first released in digital format, after five studio recordings: Love, fury and languor (1989), Kiss me and kill yourself (1991), Separacin (1993), Capsule to fly (1995), Sharp echoes of yesterday (1999) and his first live album, The last crusade (2014)”, detailed the production in a statement.

An album that arrives 10 years later

This new album in concert at the Teresa Carreo arrives a decade after that crusade, and also features some of the band’s best-known songs such as bullet entry y iron love in full versions. Also, it includes the most recent ones such as Amaranth and the last track recorded and produced by Diego Mrquez, Elephant seals.

The Rquiem for a shoe It was created as an artistic tribute to the life and work of Diego Márquez, the group’s original drummer and key figure in the Venezuelan music scene.

The tour, cataloged as an iconic event in the history of the band, took place between 2022 and 2023 with around twenty presentations between Europe and America, which accumulated sold out (full) in cities such as New York, Houston, Orlando, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Madrid, Barquisimeto and Caracas.

“The presentations in different locations captured the attention of locals and strangers, where they did not leave indifferent institutions such as the city of Doral, Florida, in which its authorities granted Zapato3 special recognition for his career and contribution to Latin American music. Likewise, in the Venezuelan capital they received the keys to the Baruta municipality in the middle of this unique tour,” the production indicated.

Technical sheet Zapato3 2023

PORTADA ZAPATO3 2023.png album cover Zapato3 2023. Cortesa/Zapato3

In concert: bass, Fernando Batoni; voice, Carlos Segura; keyboards and sequences, Jaime Verdaguer; guitars, lvaro Segura; drummer, Daro Adames; design and visual effects, Nstor Villasmil; lighting, Valentina Sánchez; room audio engineer, Claudio Atilano; monitor engineer, Luis Rivas; technical direction and assembly, Marcos Burgos; platform technician, Fernando Acevedo (Melchor); chief of security, Howard Chirinos; personal manager, Leymar García; tour manager, Victor Mndez; video, Luis Soles; promotion and public relations, lvaro Jesús Ruz.

In lbum: general production, Shoe3; executive production, Carlos Segura and Daro Adames; overall supervision and production, Daro Adames; live musical direction, Jaime Verdaguer; mix, Iker Spender; post production at the studios, Ikes Garage, Bigup Records Club, Movemotion Studios and of the Jungle Studios; mster, Hernn Asconiga, re-amping, Alexander Garca; promotion, lvaro Jess Ruz; graphic design and art design, Fernando Batoni.