Zeche Zollverein officially heralds the new season

The Essen Zeche Zollverein officially starts the season at the beginning of April. There are many free offers.

The Zeche Zollverein is also worth a visit in winter – museums, art and cultural institutions are open. And the colliery site can also be explored in freezing temperatures. The official start of the season at Zollverein will be a family party on April 2nd.

Start of the season at Zollverein with coke and buddy

There is good news to celebrate the day: From April, Monday will again be a normal visiting day at the Zollverein – the Ruhr Museum, among other things, was recently closed on this day to save energy. At the start of the season you can already get a taste of many offers free of charge.

Two guided tours, for example, take visitors on a journey into the days of miners, coke and coal. Every half hour, from 11 a.m. or 11.30 a.m., you can take inquisitive people across the site.

Artistic walks

At the start of the season, the site will be enlivened by many free activities. Photo: Kerstin Kokoska / FUNKE Photo Services













The Ruhr Museum offers those interested a look at the permanent exhibition “Nature, culture and the history of the Ruhr area”. Of course, art is part of this story. Contemporary works are repeatedly exhibited at the Zollverein. Two thoroughly inspiring walks lead over the colliery (12:00 p.m. + 3:00 p.m.) and through the coking plant (11:00 a.m. + 2:00 p.m.).





But at the Zollverein you are not only allowed to look, you can also participate. In the Kunstkaue, young creative people invite you to create (1-3 p.m.). The Folkwang University, which is located on the premises, is also artistic. The campus can be visited during a guided tour (1.30 p.m.).

Children can experience the raised bed farm with all their senses

Spring should be welcomed by the whole family at Zeche Zollverein, which is why there are also many activities for children and their parents on the program. Teamwork is required during the family shift at the Mitmachzeche (11 a.m. + 1 p.m. + 3 p.m.). In the gasometer, the youngest become field heroes and experience the raised bed farm with all their senses.

The concert in the evening is exciting, although not free of charge. The WDR Big Band brings Terri Lyne Carrington on stage (6 p.m., 34 euros). The jazz drummer has played with genre greats such as Dizzy Gillespie. The new season is not heralded at the Zollverein, but drummed in.









