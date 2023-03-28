Zoe Generation: the first international condemnation is issued in this country

The group was charged at the beginning of 2022 for attracting unauthorized public savings and market manipulation. These are the complaints against him

The case for the scam carried out by Generation Zoe remains in suspense and keeps all those affected by the ponzi scheme.

Recently, Leonardo CositortoCEO of the firm, confessed that he will return the money invested to all those who were scammed by his group.

Now, a new sentence was confirmed for which the now extinct company must pay large sums of money.

Generation Zoe was sentenced to pay USD 850,000 to the victims

This was determined by the Florida Justice, which issued the first international conviction against part of those responsible for perpetuating scams with cryptocurrencies in the Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and the United Statesamong other countries.

After the firm’s fall, more than a dozen victims filed a civil lawsuit against the company. Zoe Global University and three alleged promoters, Pablo, Matías and Agustín Monteleone, with alleged residence in the United States.

For this reason, the US court sentenced the defendants to pay u$s847,159 more interest to compensate its victims and, at the same time, ordered a lien against the defendants, since they maintained that they did not have the capacity to pay for the compensation.

Zoe Generation: what determined the conviction against you?

The sentence determined that Zoe Generation was in charge of selling investment products in cryptocurrencies that provided an expectation of extraordinary profits, derived from the funds invested by others, which is known as a Ponzi scheme.

These operations were not registered with the corresponding tax authorities and the money provided by the victims was never returned.

Particularly sober Cositorto, multiple causes weigh on him that include:

Repeated fraud offenses

Illicit association

money laundering

cositorto lies detained in the Bouwer prison, Córdoba since April 2022.

Zoe Generation: Is the documentary on the case coming?

Of the budding audiovisual projects about the alleged pyramid scheme called Zoe Generation, there is one that is taking shape. It is a Documentary film which began shooting with a local production company that works for Netflix.

The first interviews, with researchers and victims of the alleged ponzi scheme, have already materialized. The film works advanced in the Cordovan city of Villa Mariawhose Investigation Prosecutor’s Office was the one that issued the arrest warrant against Leonardo Cositorto.

Leonardo Cositorto, CEO of Generation Zoe

The producer did not offer further details, but it is known that will include some of the vast amount of material generated by Zoe’s own leader. This is, seminars that go from financial education to courses that deal with self-esteem.

There is material that covers started by Cositorto as a low seller, to his participation in gala dinners or awards ceremonies. There are even recordings of his tracking and subsequent arrest.

For this project, the focus will be on the victims of the schemefor which they are 20 people arrested. As in other high-impact productions, such as the tinder scammer, the axis will be savers.

Miguel Angel PierriCositorto’s lawyer, confirmed a few months ago the launch of another project and also said that “the thing comes from Europe.” Paramount+ It would be the platform in charge of showing the version of its defendant. Nevertheless, that plan does not record news.