0-0 tie at the start of the second half between Aldosivi and Chacarita

Second 45 minutes underway at the Mar del Plata World Cup! During the first stage, Aldosivi and Chacarita could not break the rival net and are 0-0.

After losing in their last game, the local team wants to rediscover victory in front of their people and get the three points. The visit only rescued one unit in the previous day and will fight to keep the victory.

Aldosivi suffered a hard blow when he fell 0-2 on the last day against Brown (Adrogué). In the previous duels, they have won 1 game, in 2 the final result was a tie and they have lost 1.

Chacarita got a point thanks to a draw at 1 against Miter (SE). Of the last games they played, they have won 1 and drawn 3.

The referee Nazareno Arasa was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

Aldosivi formation today

The strategist Fernando Quiroz opted for a 4-5-1 formation with Lucas Bruera under the three sticks; Emanuel Iñíguez, Manuel Guanini, Santiago Laquidain and Ian Escobar at the back; Gustavo Turraca, Emanuel Maciel, Juan Manuel Vázquez, Facundo Pereyra and Juan Manuel Olivares in the middle; and Facundo Curuchet as attacker.

Chacarita formation today

For his part, coach Aníbal Biggeri proposed a 4-5-1 tactical scheme with Cristian Correa in goal; Juan Cruz González, Enzo Lettieri, Andrés Zanini, Franco Quiroz on the defensive line; Álvaro Cuello, Luciano Perdomo, Gianluca Pugliese, Ricardo Blanco and Marcos Astina in midfield; and Luciano Giménez up front.

Note and image source: DataFactory