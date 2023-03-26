United States: in Mississippi, residents stunned by the damage caused by the tornadoes

In the United States, Mississippi has been violently affected by tornadoes. More than 24 hours later, Sunday March 26, the inhabitants see the damage and organize themselves to save what can be saved.

The landscape of Rolling Fork, Mississippi (USA) was flattened all the way from the tornadoes. No house resisted their passage, and the city now looks like a war zone. These minutes of hell traumatized the population, still dazed, on Sunday March 26, more than 24 hours after the fact. “It’s the scariest thing in my life. I thought I wouldn’t survive it, because that tree was in our garden before. If he had slept home, I wouldn’t be here to talk to you“says a woman.

At least 25 dead

Residents and volunteers try to save what can still be saved. “It’s heartbreaking to come home and see the town you grew up in completely wiped out.” says another resident. At least 25 people have died, and dozens are injured. Federal funds will be allocated to finance temporary housing and repairs. Sunday evening, new bad weather rages.