10-year-old girl tried to kill her 7-year-old neighbor

Guachochi.- A serious case of bullying has now appeared in Guachochi, the 10-year-old attacker tried to kill her 7-year-old neighbor named “Nachita”, who is hospitalized fighting for her life after having suffered harassment for months.

According to relatives and witnesses, the events took place in the airport neighborhood in the vicinity of the Municipal Pantheon in the city of Guachochi, where witnesses say that little “Nachita” Cruz was constantly attacked by her neighbor whom they know as “La Güera”. The attacks will begin with shouting, scorn, racist words, humiliation and in recent days they have come to blows, and the attacker threatened to kill her.

A group of girls were playing in the pantheon that is near their homes, and they arrived at the place “La Güera” and started a fight with Nachita to whom they yelled that they would kill her.

The affected woman is much smaller than her attacker, she did not have the opportunity to do anything to defend herself, and witnesses, her friends, assured that the little girl was only trying to flee and could not escape from the hands that were around her neck and little by little she stopped fighting.

At that moment one of the minors managed to persuade “La Güera” to stop, she agreed and ran away.

The little ones, scared and afraid of the attacks, took “Nachita” to her house.

The mother of the little girl, Rita Cruz, assured through a telephone interview that that night she saw her strange daughter with difficulty breathing, when she checked her she found “a ball” on her neck that was growing and this caused Nachita to have difficulty breathing He was immediately transferred to the city hospital.

In the hospital the minor was treated, she was transferred to the state capital due to the delicate nature of her health due to the injuries suffered when her aggressor tried to take her life.

Nachita’s photograph was provided by her mother, who only asked God for her daughter to be home again soon with her three little sisters and demanded justice for this terrible act

The mother of the minor quit her job to be able to take care of her little daughter and at the moment she has no way to feed her other three daughters who are looking forward to “Nachita”

The situation of the family is one of extreme poverty and the girl affected does not have a father.