10,000 enthusiastic fans at the Gabalier concert in the Montafon

For the fourth time, the Austrian folk rock’n’roller Andreas Gabalier gave a completely sold-out concert at the start of the season finale in the Silvretta Montafon on Saturday, April 1st. Around 10,000 visitors celebrated at the Valisera Bahn mountain station. The Vorarlberg band The Monroes was the supporting act. “We are very happy that this year we were able to ring in the start of the season finale like ‘in the old days’. The atmosphere on site was sensational – the audience was completely happy. Nice that the weather for the finale was also nice, with snowfall and light sunshine , played along so well. My thanks go to our team, which has again implemented a top event, for which we are now known far beyond Vorarlberg’s borders,” emphasizes Peter Marko, Managing Director of Silvretta Montafon. Andreas Gabalier himself was also delighted. “It’s always a special experience for me to play in front of this impressive mountain backdrop and in front of this great audience,” says the artist.

80’s party at the end of the season