Iran says second revolutionary guard killed in strikes in Syria

Tehran, 2 apr. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said on Sunday that another of its officers was killed in Friday’s Israeli shelling on the outskirts of Damascus, which already claimed the life of a member of the elite military corps.

Revolutionary Guard captain Meqdad Mahqani Jafarabadi suffered injuries in Israeli missile strikes last Friday and later died from those injuries, the Tasnim agency said, citing a statement from the Iranian military.

The soldier will be repatriated this Sunday to Iran together with Milad Heidari, the other Iranian “military adviser” who died on Friday in bombings that Tehran accused Tel Aviv of.

“The criminal and false Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive a strong response and will pay for this crime,” warned the Revolutionary Guard.

The death of the revolutionary officers comes amid an escalation in Israeli attacks against Iranian targets in the Arab country.

Syria today accused Israel of carrying out a missile attack against the central Homs province for the third time in four days.

The Jewish state frequently attacks targets in neighboring Syria, where it considers the presence of Lebanese and Iranian armed groups allied to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a threat to its security.

Iran and Israel wage a covert war that includes cyber attacks, alleged assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists and sabotage of ships, though neither country often publicly acknowledges their actions. EFE

jlr/rml