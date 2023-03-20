Bayer Leverkusen beats Bayern Munich 2-1 with a double from Exequiel Palacios

On date 25 of Germany – Bundesliga 2022-2023, B. Leverkusen defeated B. Munich 2-1. The goals of the match for the locals were scored by Exequiel Palacios (9′ 2T, from a penalty and 27′ 2T, from a penalty). While the visitor’s goal was scored by Joshua Kimmich (22′ 1T).

Exequiel Palacios had a great performance. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder scored 2 goals and was encouraged to kick 3 times.

Another player who had a great game was Lukás Hrádecky. The Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper was the protagonist against Bayern Munich: he contained 4 shots.

The game got dirty with fouls and the players put in more strong leg. There were several cautioned: Jeremie Frimpong, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano and Piero Hincapié.

B. Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso Olano presented a 4-3-3 tactical arrangement with Lukás Hrádecky in goal; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapié on the defensive line; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich and Kerem Demirbay in the middle; and Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli in attack.

For their part, Julian Nagelsmann’s team came out with a 3-5-2 tactical arrangement with Yann Sommer under the three sticks; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt in defense; Joshua Kimmich, João Cancelo, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Alphonso Davies in midfield; and Thomas Müller and Sadio Mané up front.

Tobias Stieler was in charge of supervising the order of play during the match.

On the next day B. Leverkusen will face Schalke 04 as a visitor, while B. Munich will play Borussia Dortmund as a visitor.

In this way, the local is in eighth place in the championship with 37 points, while the visit, with 52, is in second place.

Note and image source: DataFactory