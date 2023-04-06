Tigre receives San Pablo for the Copa Sudamericana

Tigre will host Sao Paulo, from Brazil, today for Group D of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, at a crossroads surrounded by a tense atmosphere due to the history of violence carried out by both clubs in the final of the 2012 edition of the tournament, when the Argentine squad was attacked in the locker room and withdrew from the game in Brazil.

The match will be played from 9:00 p.m. at the José Dellagiovanna stadium, in the Buenos Aires town of Victoria, will be televised by DirecTV and will have the arbitration of the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich, while the VAR will be in charge of the Chilean Angelo Hermosilla.

The match is valid for Group D, in which the other two members, Puerto Cabello (Venezuela) and Deportes Tolima (Colombia) will face each other at the same time.

In other matches they will play, also at 21: Magallanes (Chile) – Botafogo (Brazil), for Group A, and Tacuary (Paraguay) – Bragantino (Brazil), for Group C.

What happened on December 12, 2012 at the Morumbí Stadium in São Paulo, when Tigre did not come out to play in the second half and San Pablo was champion, cannot be overlooked before this Tigre-San Pablo.

The players of the Argentine team, led by Néstor “Pipo” Gorosito, were attacked in the changing room area at halftime when they were losing 2-0, in the second final after drawing 0-0 in the first leg at Boca’s stadium.

Given these acts of violence against the players, Tigre did not come out to play the second half. Conmebol representatives went to see the Tigre players, who ratified their position of not playing, and the match with San Pablo champion was over.

+ Probable formations +

Tiger: Gonzalo Marinelli; Lucas Blondel, Emmanuel Aguilera, Abel Luciatti and Lautaro Montoya or Sebastian Prieto: Lucas Menossi, Sebastian Prediger and Alexis Castro; Aaron Mills; Matthew Retegui and Facundo Collidio. DT: Diego Martinez.

St. Paul: Raphael; Beraldo, Grove and Alan Franco; Nathan or Rafinha), Paul Maia or Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Wellington Rato and Caio Paulista; David and Luciano. DT: Roger Ceni.

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay)

Court: Tiger.

Start time: 21:

TV;: DirecTV