USA and gun violence: Democrat Jamaal Bowman delivers angry speech against Republicans

The year 2023 is still young – the USA already 130 mass shootings. This is documented by the US online archive “Gun Violence Archive“. The recent shooting at a Nashville elementary school killed three children Life.

Enough is enough – demand the Democrats, while many Republicans still resist stricter gun laws. In view of the dramatic situation, a Democrat is now bursting at the seams.

Jamaal Bowman delivered an angry speech as MPs exited the Congress building. GenZ activist Victor Shi shares the moment as a video clip Twitter. “We must confront and expose each and every one of them,” he writes.

Democrat calls Republicans ‘cowards’

“They’re all cowards,” Bowman yells, clearly angry. According to him, until the 2024 presidential election, Republicans should be confronted with the following question again and again: Why aren’t you doing something about our Kinder to protect? They are “godless,” Bowman continues.

“More Waffen lead to more death,” he says. You just have to take a closer look at the facts. He gets more and more angry. “Nine-year-old children are dying,” he shouts. The solution isn’t to arm teachers Million users have seen the video. The comments show that the angry speech divides minds.

For some, Bowman behaves like a stubborn child, while others applaud him. With his angry speech, the Republicans are embarrassing and calling on them to finally do something. The passive attitude of the Republicans to gun violence also goes against the grain of the Democrat Jared Moskowitz. He takes on a prominent Republican from Donald Trump’s MAGA camp: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Democrat Moskowitz takes on Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene

During a discussion about the shooting at the private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Moskowitz and Greene clashed. The Republican was too focused on the fact that the shooter was a trans person. According to the Democrat, Greene circumvented the fact that the shooter was even able to legally acquire seven guns.

According to the US newspaper “Florida Politics” Greene says:

“You want to know why the shooter in Nashville is dead, the trans shooter? Because the good guy with a gun killed that woman. She identified as a man. She was mentally ill, probably on hormones. And she went and murdered Children and adults at this Christian school in Nashville.”

The democrat Moskowitz apparently burst at this and shot back sharply: “In this School are six People dead, including three children, because you removed the assault gun ban, because you made it easy for people who don’t deserve to own guns.”

He continued: Republicans are concerned about banning about LGBTQI+ books, but: “Dead children can’t read,” he argues. Gun violence has recently overtaken car accidents as the number one killer of children and adolescents in the United States.