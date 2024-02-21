12-year-old boy dies after being hit by a vehicle outside an elementary school in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police confirmed the death, this Monday, February 19, of a 12-year-old boy, who had been run over outside an elementary school.

Mathayus Wheels He was walking with his two little brothers on the way to Biscayne Gardens school when he was hit by a car.

The incident occurred last Thursday, February 15, in the 500 block of Northeast 151st Street, in Miami-Dade, he said. Local 10.

The driver remained at the scene and is now awaiting the results of the investigations.

Members of the Miami-Dade Fire Department went to the scene, and the child was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The minor underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage and part of his skull was removed.

A request for help on the platform GoFundMe It was created to help the mother with the child’s hospitalization expenses, however, following his death, the community has asked that it remain open to continue raising funds.

“Thank you all for all your prayers, words of encouragement and donations. Please continue to share this campaign as your mother and her siblings will need all the help we can give them,” the post read.