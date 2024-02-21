Javier Milei increases the minimum wage in Argentina by 30%

BUENOS AIRES_ The Argentine government established a increase in the minimum wage of 30% in total between February and March the presidential spokesperson reported this Tuesday, in the midst of inflation of more than 250% annually.

“It has not been possible for the parties to reach an agreement on the discussion on the minimum wage,” said spokesman Manuel Adorni, referring to the failure last Thursday of the Minimum Wage Council, made up of the government, business chambers and unions. , who asked for an increase of 85%.

The number was established at 180,000 pesos for February (204 dollars at the official exchange rate), which represents an increase of 15% compared to the current 156,000 pesos, and 202,800 pesos for March (230 dollars) and an increase of 30% compared to the current amount.

Since the last salary adjustment in December, inflation stood at 25.5% that month and 20.6% in January, for a year-on-year inflation of 254%.

The salary adjustment occurs at a time when conflict is increasing in Argentinawhere poverty reaches 57% of the population, according to a study by the Social Debt Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) released this weekend.

The Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, had announced on Monday night in a television interview that the government was going to set an increase in the minimum wage.

