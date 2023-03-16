Messi absent in PSG practice: Is he staying in Paris or is he going to Miami?

What will happen to the future of Lionel Messi? Does he renew or leave Paris? The contract of the Argentine star with the Parisian entity ends on June 30 of this year, and although there is a predisposition of the parties to want to renew it, the RMC Sports outlet came out to say in the last hours that the institution “would not be willing to comply with the demands of the captain of the Argentine national team.

One is if the parties activate the additional year that is in one of the clauses of the link signed in August 2021 or a new one is put together. In the event that an agreement is reached to build a new contract, RMC Sports reported that Lionel Messi wants to earn a salary similar to that of his teammate Kylian Mbappé.

At this point there would be clear differences since PSG “is not willing” to give in to the demands of the Rosario footballer who will turn 36 six days before the end of the contract.

Even from Paris they affirm that “not everyone within the club is convinced” to renew Messi’s contract.

On the other hand, the newspaper As, from Spain, published a note yesterday with a quote from a supposed member of the “Collectif Ultras Paris” group, which occupies one of the headwaters of the Parque de los Príncipes stadium, in which he anticipates that Messi ” will be whistled” in the match next Sunday against Rennes in the reunion with the public after the elimination in the European Champions League.

ABSENT IN PRACTICE

Given the rumors in the French press that PSG would not be willing to comply with Messi’s demands, the player from the world champion Argentine team in Qatar was absent from the training session that the squad carried out the day before. and according to the newspaper L’Equipe, the causes are still unknown.

For coach Galtier it is a headache, because he had the presence of the Argentine to make up the team that will face Rennes on Sunday.

It is also for Lionel Scaloni, who will have Messi for the international friendlies against Panama and Curaçao.

After the blow that meant being left out of the Champions League, PSG turned the page in a matter of hours and took an important victory against Brest, away, 2-1.

When it seemed that the London team was going to have to settle for just one point, La Pulga appeared and provided an exquisite assist for Kylian Mbappé, who did not forgive.

¿A MIAMI CON BECKHAM?

One of the main obstacles that complicates the landing of the Flea in the United States are the salary limits imposed by the league. For this reason, sports director Chris Henderson asked that the authorities make an exception or the franchise must activate a particular financial plan to seduce the winner of seven Ballon d’Ors.

Miami FC would be willing to include 5% of the club’s shares as financial compensation in exchange for a salary that meets the needs of the pink team. To have a dimension of the offer, it is projected that by the time the team founded by David Beckham moves into the new stadium that it is building in the heart of the city, the total value of the company will amount to more than one billion US dollars.