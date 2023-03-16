Over 200 arrested after clashes in Paris

Despite the fact that there was no parliamentary majority, the decision was made on Thursday to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

Large protests have flared up around the country. Residents of Marseille, Lyon and Rennes, among others, have witnessed how the anger over the decision expressed itself in demonstrations that led to violent clashes with the police.

The largest protests have taken place in Paris and continued into the night towards Friday. By midnight, 217 people had been arrested. According to the police, the majority belonged to a group that participated in vandalism in the capital.

Used tear gas and water cannons

According to Sky News On Thursday, the police used both water cannons and tear gas to disperse the angry crowds, while protesters reportedly threw objects, including stones, at the police.

Images also show how protesters have set fire to garbage in streets around Paris.

And more protests are to be expected in the future. Among other things, several trade unions have already warned of new strikes in France, TT reports.