These are the 3 mistakes that you must avoid when filling out the DS-160 form for the American visa

In order to travel to the United States, a vital requirement apart from the passport is an American B|/b2 visa for tourists or to undergo medical treatment and if you still do not request it, there are things you still need to know.

Among the most common things that can cause your US visa application to be denied is the lack of information or data on your DS-160 form.

Therefore, in La Verdad Noticias, we are going to tell you what are the most common errors when filling out and sending the DS-160 form.

Errors when requesting your American VISA

The form is filled out online, and you have 2 hours to do it



In case you are going to request your American visa, we are going to point out the 3 most common mistakes that you may be making when filling out the DS-160 form and how you can avoid them.

Incomplete information on the DS-160 form

Something that few know is that it takes a long time to fill out the form, because the average time is around 2 hours, it must be done online and there is no cost, and a common mistake is not to include the complete information, from the name, number of folio, and other data.

Do not put your immigration problems on your DS-160 form

If you have immigration problems or have a family member in the United States, you must include all this information in detail on your form, because with this document, the consul is based to deny or approve the American visa and although many believe they can explain special cases in the interview, it lasts only 3 minutes and if there is not enough information, they may not give it to you.

Hire someone to fill out the form

This is done by many who seek the American visa, and there is no one who knows your personal, travel, immigration and other information more than you and if that information or data is missing, your application could be denied.

Recommendations for filling out your DS-160 form

The visa is the document that allows you to enter the United States.



The recommendations to fill out the form and avoid being denied this document that will allow you to enter the United States are:

If you are going to fill out your form, we give you some recommendations so that you do not make mistakes:

When filling out the DS-160 form, try to save your data from time to time, because sometimes the page fails and information is lost.

The page is in English, but there is a tool that translates all the phrases into Spanish so you don’t make mistakes.

In the event that your visa is denied due to incomplete information or missing documents, you have 6 months to fix it without having to pay the application fee again.

