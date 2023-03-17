Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

After state consultations on migration: districts call for the revival of “anchor centers”

President Sager for “stopping the constant influx of refugees” – people with no prospects of staying “do not distribute to municipalities”

Osnabruck. After the state consultations on migration, Germany’s districts called for far-reaching decisions. At the refugee summit in May, “the constant influx of refugees, especially from Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, must be stopped or at least significantly reduced,” said district council president Reinhard Sager in an interview with the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ). For refugees who continue to come to Germany, “national arrival centers under the responsibility of the federal government or a revival of the so-called anchor centers should be considered,” Sager demanded. The federal states would have to ensure “that people with no prospects of staying are not further distributed to the municipalities”.

The districts are demanding a “repatriation offensive” from the federal government. To do this, the federal government must “negotiate hard about the return” with the countries of origin, explained President Sager. The districts urgently needed a clear perspective. In addition to limiting immigration, this also includes more money. “Since 2022 we have needed an additional two billion euros per year for accommodation costs alone. The federal government has to take action here, and the districts expect this signal of support.”

