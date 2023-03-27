Crypto wealth management platform Haru Invest receives VASP approval for its EU operation from Lithuania

Haru Invest

The CeFi investment platform, which recently led a $9 million Series A investment in a Canadian crypto miner, is now permitted to operate as a cryptocurrency service provider in Lithuania

Haru Invest, a leading digital asset management platform, announced today that Haru EU Limited UAB, its EU-based subsidiary, has become an Authorized Virtual Wealth Service Provider (VASP) for its Lithuania-based EU operation. As a VASP authorized company, Haru Invest can now offer cryptocurrency exchange and wallet/custody services, opening the way to a full-fledged cryptocurrency exchange with a fiat gateway.

“Haru Invest has grown stronger than ever, even during the volatile market environment, so we are very interested in crypto regulations,” said Hugo Lee, Managing Director of Haru Invest. “Obtaining VASP registration is one of many milestones for our company and will help build our members’ confidence in the crypto industry by providing secure and compliant digital asset management services.”

This VASP authorization officially allows the company to support the euro currency directly, allowing European Union countries to seamlessly buy and trade between cryptocurrencies and the euro.

As part of the VASP registration process, Haru Invest has conducted a thorough assessment of its compliance and risk management procedures, as well as due diligence on its corporate governance and operations.

Lithuania has emerged as a leading country in the European crypto industry, known for its crypto-friendly regulatory environment and home to growing blockchain companies. Haru Invest, rated as EU fintech hub with state-of-the-art financial infrastructure, aims to further expand its operations from Lithuania.

Centralized Finance Firm’s (CeFi) strong in-house digital asset management team employs high-frequency algorithms and trading strategies that exploit market inefficiencies and gaps to generate profits. Haru Invest has members in over 140 countries and processed a total transaction volume of over $2.27 billion without experiencing any security breaches, delayed withdrawals or missed payouts.

About Haru Invest

Haru Invest, a subsidiary service brand of Block Crafters, is a successful CeFi digital asset investment platform, providing a secure bridge between crypto investment services, decentralized and traditional finance, with a total transaction volume of $2.27 billion. Haru Invest supports five crypto assets – Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Ripple and USDC – with a range of investment strategies, Earn Plus and Earn Explore. The Haru Invest team has more than five years of experience in various crypto fund management strategies based on a trading model that exploits market inefficiencies to generate stable profits. With users in over 140 countries, Haru Invest strives to educate and guide crypto owners at all levels to achieve stable and profitable digital asset investment goals.

