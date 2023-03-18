Valentina is already an aerospace engineer and dreams of F1

The Faculty of Engineering of the National University of La Plata (UNLP) has its first aerospace engineer. This is Valentina Marletta, a 23-year-old from La Plata who aims to specialize in aerodynamics and who also dreams of applying her knowledge in Formula 1.

Marletta entered the Faculty in 2017 and received her degree yesterday, approving with 9 the final work of the Control and Guided subject, one of the last of the degree.

“I chose this career out of pure curiosity. Since I was a girl I liked airplanes and I was always intrigued by how they worked. I took a risk without knowing more and the truth is that it took me a beautiful journey. I was lucky that, from the first moment, I loved the degree, ”said the young woman who is also the first graduate of this degree in the country.

Currently, the brand new engineer is an assistant in some subjects and is a fellow in the Computational Fluid Dynamics Group of the Department of Aerospace Engineering. In the future, one of her projects is to do a master’s degree abroad. “Particularly, I am interested in the area of ​​fluids and aerodynamics, which is applicable to a lot of industries, in addition to aeronautics. I would love to work on what is aerodynamic design and optimization in Formula 1. It is one of my dreams, ”she assured.

The UNLP Aerospace Engineering career, created in 2020, has a wide range of topics that apply not only to the field of aeronautics or aerospace. “All the jobs that are done at the Faculty are an example of everything that can be done,” declared Marletta.

The new professional pointed out that “I come from a university family, but I am a bit of a black sheep. Mom and dad are doctors and I have three older brothers who are doctors too. Choosing this path was taking a completely different course, without any reference from anyone. But my family and friends always supported me and with the support of my friends from the Faculty, and the professors I met along the way, it wasn’t that difficult, ”she concluded.