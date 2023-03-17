Political play of colors in Berlin districts: Jamaica, traffic lights, red-red-green, black-green and now Kenya

Our newsletter, which has now been subscribed to more than 275,000 times throughout Berlin, brings you the latest and background information from your district. The week always begins for us with Lichtenberg and Treptow-Köpenick. You can order our newsletter from these two Berlin districts, like all other district newsletters from the Tagesspiegel, here free of charge: tagesspiegel.de/districts

Politics from the base in our newsletters from Berlin’s districts available here free of charge at www.tagesspiegel.de/bezirke

From LICHTENBERG Robert Klages writes about the following topics, among others:

There are a variety of political colors in Berlin districts after the repeat election: In Pankow’s district assembly (BVV), a Jamaica census community is formed from the Greens, CDU and FDP. Traffic lights are still possible in Steglitz-Zehlendorf. In several districts, even after the end of the red-green-red Senate, there is still a majority in that three-way combination. In Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, black-green is under discussion. And in Lichtenberg it probably boils down to Kenya (CDU, SPD, Greens). More on this in the newsletter, other topics this time include:

CDU city councilor Martin Schaefer could become the new Lichtenberg district chief

For the CDU: Catrin Gocksch should become the new city councilor

Gregor Hoffmann (CDU) is the new BVV head, Kerstin Zimmer (left) deputy

Winner of the Lichtenberger Women’s Prize 2023

Left-wing faction in the House of Representatives wants to campaign for a safe place for the homeless at the Ring Center

The Ring Center sock machine

Excursion tip: By bike to the alpacas in Poland

Interactive theatre: espionage thrillers and time travel in the former SED car pool

Unique in Germany: “Butze” at the Lichtenberg S-Bahn station is intended to get homeless children and young people off the streets

neighborhood culture and more in our Berlin district newsletters – free of charge here: www.tagesspiegel.de/bezirke

For example, Julia Schmitz reports from TREPTOW-KÖPENICK on the following:

Everything is the same in the BVV: census community of SPD, Left and Greens remains

Hanging out, chatting, gardening: Marek Bauer runs the “Bude” in the Allende district

Former Johannisthal airfield: are there mass graves of forced laborers on the site?

After contamination by the institute: what became of the plastic particles in the Müggelsee?

Replacement offer for “Berlkönig”: Rufbus Muva is hardly used in the south-east

BSR is planning bulky waste days in the neighborhood: co-determination of pick-up locations possible

For a colorful and diverse district: International Week Against Racism begins

More time, more money: The renovation of the Müggelsee lido has been delayed

More good sports as well as culture, politics and business from Berlin’s districts in our newsletters, available free of charge here at www.tagesspiegel.de/bezirke

If you want to get rid of suggestions, criticism or praise for our district reporting, write to our authors, whose e-mail addresses you in the newsletters find.

To home page