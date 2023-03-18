Music is in the air: that’s what street musicians in Berlin deserve

Berlin – Music is playing again on Berlin’s streets and train stations! Warmer temperatures and the first rays of spring sunshine are drawing many musicians back outside.

Whether on the Alex, the Museum Island or the Walther-Schreiber-Platz. Street musicians create a lively atmosphere throughout the city.

Some of them make music full-time, others earn some extra money. The most money can be found at Alexanderplatz, in the Stadtmitte underground station things are much more modest.

BILD spoke to five street musicians.

Ballads underground

Reinhard Michel (61) is standing in the connecting tunnel between U2 and U6 at Stadtmitte station. He prefers to sing ballads from the 50s, 60s, 70s.

Reinhard Michel (61) Photo: RG

There are 5 to 10 euros per hour here. He was given a classical guitar when he was 15 and has been making street music for 20 years. He has also played at private parties and weddings.

Bulgarian rhythms in Steglitz

Ahmed (40) and Mustafa (27) ensure a good mood with music from Bulgaria and the Balkans on Walther-Schreiber-Platz. There are 15 euros per hour here. They played at weddings in their home town of Varna, and in Berlin they now make a living from street music.

Ahmed (40) and Mustafa (27) Photo: Ralf Guenther

Ahmed inherited his passion for the saxophone from his father, who played himself. What they appreciate most about Berlin is the advantages of a big city.

Pop under the world clock

Julie Deconinck (25) plays pop covers under the world clock on Alexanderplatz. In an hour there are up to 100 euros. The Belgian held a violin in her hands for the first time when she was just four years old.

Julie Dekoninck (25) Photo: RG

The music teacher has been playing on the streets of Europe for a year. Most recently she played in Paris and Amsterdam, now she’s making a stop in Berlin. “It’s just fun. You make some money while you travel.”

60 euros per hour on Museum Island

Melita Tsertsvadze (28) from Georgia is studying in Berlin and earning extra money with her own songs and pop classics. There are 40 to 60 euros per hour on the Friedrichsbrücke on Museum Island!

Melita Tsertsvadze (28) Photo: Ralf Guenther

During the lockdown she started busking. “I didn’t have a job and wanted to earn some extra money.” Since then, the student has regularly stood on the Friedrichsbrücke with her guitar and an amplifier. “People are in no hurry here.”

The Beatles philosopher from Schloßstrasse

Daniel Spielmann (35) prefers to sing rock and pop classics on Schloßstraße (Steglitz). He earns 15 to 20 euros an hour. Spielmann has lived exclusively from music for two years.

Daniel Spielman (35) Photo: Ralf Guenther

“I used to work in factories and carpentry shops,” says the trained philosopher. His daily music sessions always start and end with “All my loving” by The Beatles.