Lance Reddick, star actor of ‘The Wire’, dies aged 60

American actor Lance Reddick, known for his role as a zealous policeman in the series « The Wire »died Friday March 17 at the age of 60, said his agent.

The comedian, also famous for his role in action movies « John Wick » with Keanu Reeves, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, in the Studio City district, according to the specialized site TMZ.

Lance Reddick is dead ” This morning “ and the cause of his death is “natural”explained to AFP his agent, Mia Hansen. “Lance will be greatly missed”she added.

The actor made a name for himself in Hollywood in 2000, thanks to the series « Oz » from the HBO channel. He played a detective infiltrated in prison to fight against drug trafficking, which quickly sinks into addiction.

But it is with « The Wire » (Wiretapping) that he really pierced. Often described as one of the best television series of all time, it followed the fight of a police anti-narcotics squad against gangs in the city of Baltimore.

Lance Reddick played Lieutenant Cedric Daniels, a conscientious officer and a bit of an idealist.

« The Wire » made famous several of its stars, including Idris Elba and Michael Kenneth Williams, who died in 2021 and widely appreciated for his character of Omar Little, a homosexual thug who applies a strict code of conduct.

Lance Reddick was married to Stephanie Reddick and had two children, according to his agent.

Several celebrities paid tribute to him on Friday.

Wendell Pierce, another star of « The Wire »described him on Twitter as “a man of great strength and great grace. The embodiment of class ».

His death is a “sudden, unexpected and painful grief for our artistic family”he added.

“Wonderful actor, wonderful man. This is sad news”reacted the writer Stephen King, specifying that he was reviewing the series « The Wire ».

The HBO channel hailed an actor “held in high esteem by all who knew him and worked with him”.

“We are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be sorely missed”she added.

His film partners « John Wick »Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, also shared their grief.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague”they explained in a press release. “He was a consummate professional and it was a pleasure to work with him. »