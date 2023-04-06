Government of Quintana Roo presents new Citizen Security Law

Cancun, QRoo.- The governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, presented to the state Congress the citizen security law initiativewhich seeks to address the factors that generate insecurity and provide the people of Quintana Roo with prompt and expeditious justice, in addition to aligning itself with the policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the matter.

The person in charge of delivering the document was the Secretary of Government, Cristina Torres, who stressed that the Citizen Security Law It is part of a comprehensive strategy in which the government and society will join actions to advance the security of people and their assets.

Among its main points, the initiative considers the creation of the Investigation and Intelligence Police which, as its name indicates, will be in charge of research processes through approved systems of collection, classification, registration, analysis, evaluation, exploitation of information, technical and scientific analysis.

It also considers the creation of new figures such as community police in prevention functions, places greater emphasis on intelligence work and information analysis for the prevention of criminal acts.

Within the new Citizen Security Law, it is also considered to have trained police officers to investigate crimes in collaboration with the Public Ministry, in addition to promoting culture and civic justice.

Cristina Torres highlighted that one of the objectives is to have a new police model based on social proximity, with strategic patrolling for prevention, which attends to the victims and with civic justice in favor of the community.

Similarly, bodies for the participation of society are included, such as the Municipal Citizen Security Committee, which would be a body for consultation, analysis and citizen participation in matters of civic culture, citizen security, justice administration, attention to victims of crime, reintegration and social and family reintegration.