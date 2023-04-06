Great victory for Estudiantes against Oriente Petrolero 1-0

Estudiantes achieved an important 1-0 away win against Oriente Petrolero in the debut of Group C of the Copa Sudamericana with goal of Leonardo Godoy in the plugin. The La Plata team played a large part of that stage with two fewer players due to the expulsions of Santiago Ascacibar y Luciano Lollo. About the end, the local was left with ten because he saw the red John Market.

Good victory and good performance from the team Eduardo Dominguezwho achieved the second consecutive success and the third victory in four presentations since he arrived at the club, only losing, and nothing less than the classic with Gimnasia y Esgrima. Godoy y Jorge Rodriguez They were the most outstanding values ​​in a team that had no weak points.

Estudiantes played a leading role in the match, with the wings wide open and especially Godoy being the main offensive card of the Argentine team, which lacked precision to choose the end of the play and reach the goal.

The green set of Erwin “Platini” Sánchez He did not find a way around the rival’s proposal and only went as far as Mariano Andujar in a center that diverted Rojas and could not connect cristaldo. The locals were planted with a line of four, two midfielders ahead of the defense, three in attack and a striker but could never handle the ball.

Those of Domínguez had the best approximations. At 3 in an overflow of Godoy that failed to connect well Roller lifts; then at 15, he put her down boselli y ascacibar He finished off just wide.

At 31 minutes, Rollheiser opened for Benedettithe play was prolonged in Godoy and a pass back was taken by the former River Plate, who finished off when the play called for another decision and the ball ended up in the corner.

In another movement by Pincha in attack, at the end of the initial stage, the Ecuadorian referee Congo decided to expel Ascacibar at the request of the VAR for a slap from the midfielder (totally unnecessary) in the face of Vacain an action that generated protests from visiting players.

With one less, Domínguez put together a line of four with the entry of Butpassed Benedetti to midfield and delayed Zuqui to play close to Rodríguez. In the first quarter of an hour, Oriente Petrolero took the lead but the clearest was the 14 Estudiantes with a shot from Zuqui from outside the area.

At minute 18, the midfielder built a good move with Rollheiser, who set up Godoy who entered from the right and with a cross shot made it 1 to 0 for the visitor. Those from La Plata got the advantage they deserved.

He appeared at the far post! Leonardo Godoy defined after a great assist from Benjamín Rollheiser for the winning goal of @EdelpOficial at the start of CONMEBOL #South American 🦁⚽🔥#LaGranConquista pic.twitter.com/2o09stLJIc — South American CONMEBOL (@Sudamericana) April 6, 2023

The locals approached after 21 minutes with a cross from Rojas that Villagra could not connect well and at 25 the referee showed Lollo the second yellow card, in a decision that seemed exaggerated. Estudiantes was left with nine, Andújar covered the equalizer in a good advance against Roca at minute 32 and two minutes later Vaca finished off wide from a good position.

El León held up well in defense and Pellegrino He had two whites to increase. First at 38 minutes in a very strong shot that took him Quinonez and in the discount he wasted a one-on-one with the ball that went near the near post.

Previously, at 40 minutes Congo, with weak refereeing, changed his decision, exchanged yellow for red at the request of the VAR and sent off the lateral Mercado for a strong offense against Zuqui. And everything then remained in the hands of the Pincha.