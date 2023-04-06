The deportation of Central Americans fell by 29.5 until February 2023 – Hola News

San Salvador, Apr 5 (EFE).- Deportations of Salvadorans, Hondurans and Guatemalans reached 22,880 between January and February 2023, with a drop of approximately 29.5%, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). ) consulted this Wednesday by EFE.

The figures from the IOM, which collects data from government entities in each country, indicate that in the first two months of 2023, 9,554 fewer cases were registered than the 32,434 registered in the same months of 2022.

Data on repatriations to the area known as the Northern Triangle of Central America indicate that El Salvador registered 1,446 cases, Honduras 8,942 and Guatemala 12,492.

Of the total returns to these three countries, 11,704 were from the United States, 11,085 from Mexico, and 91 from other unspecified countries.

This means that deportations from the United States decreased by 19.3% in general and in the case of children and adolescents the decrease was 62.4%, going from 3,238 in 2022 to 1,218 today.

In the case of Central Americans repatriated by the Mexican authorities, the overall decrease was 37.8% and in the case of minors it dropped to 44%, given that in 2022 the figure was 2,360 and in 2023 it remained in 1,322 cases.

The IOM report indicates that Guatemala registered a 19.4% drop in its repatriated citizens, for El Salvador the drop was 36.7% and 39% for Honduras.

The data presented by the IOM came from the governmental General Directorate of Migration and Aliens (DGME) of El Salvador; the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM) and Secretariat of Social Welfare (SBS) of Guatemala; and the Honduran Consular and Migration Observatory (Conmigho).

Every year, more than 500,000 people from these three countries try to immigrate illegally to the United States in search of better living conditions, including thousands of minors.