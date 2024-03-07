Former presidents Quiroga and Duque demand that Biden reimpose sanctions on Maduro for failing to comply with the Barbados Agreements

MIAMI.- Los former presidents Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, of Bolivia, e Ivan Duque, of Colombiaagree that the government of the president Joe Biden must reimpose sanctions on regime of Nicolas Maduro for not complying with the “ Barbados Agreement ” by cutting off the Venezuelan opposition candidate María Corina Machado, to participate in the presidential elections to be held on July 28, according to the schedule announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) they look for it dictatorship maturista

Both former presidents, members of the Democratic Initiative Group of Spain and the Americas (IDEA Group) and of Freedom and Democracy Group they wrote in their accounts of the red social X formerly Twitter, repudiating the attitude assumed by the Nicolás Maduro regime to prevent María Corina Machado from participating in the next presidential elections in Venezuela.

Quiroga made reference on the social network to the interview that the journalist Idania Chirinos in NTN24in which he calls on the president of the USA Joe Biden, so that the guarantees of Barbados are fulfilled, “so as not to be a wimp before the coward Nicolás Maduro” and to enable the leader of the Venezuelan opposition María Corina Machado, who last October achieved an overwhelming victory in the opposition primaries , with more than 90% support.

“In Barbados, the international community guaranteed that the opposition would choose its candidacy through the holding of primaries, and what Maduro shows is an enormous cowardice and total lack of democratic courage, because he wants a coronation without the candidacy, chosen by the people. Venezuelan, by María Corina Machado,” Quiroga highlighted.

In that sense, he reiterated what was requested by the Freedom and Democracy Group through a public letter, in which they urge US President Biden that Machado must be on the Venezuelan electoral ballot.

Embed –

Quiroga referred to the United States presidential election campaign to be held at the end of this year and that the candidates would be Biden for the Democrats and Trump for the Republicans, who are chosen according to the internal rules of each party. He said that this is how Machado was elected because she won the primaries with 92 percent despite being in a dictatorship, without access to the media, with her team detained under constant intimidation and harassment.

“Then the United States has to react. They said they were going to reimpose the sanctions expeditiously in October. Mr. Biden, comply because he is looking like a very weak president. He is retreating in Ukraine, he is lost in the Middle East and he is handing Venezuela over to Putin, the Iranians, Hamas, Hezbollah and the ELN and FARC dissidents. If you do not do what you said in Barbados to guarantee the rehabilitation of MCM, reimpose and renew the sanctions, you will remain like a wimp president,” argued the former president of Bolivia.

The last letter from Venezuela

Venezuelans are playing the last card to recover democracy and freedom with María Corina Machado, in this sense Quiroga said that precisely this argument is made clear in the letter sent to Biden, the former presidents who are part of the Freedom and Democracy Group .

“The penultimate man standing left to save democracy in Venezuela is a woman, the indomitable, brilliant and eloquent, María Corina Machado, who continues campaigning. What does the International Community need? That Venezuela stops exporting people, 8 million migrants who have left Venezuela and that it once again exports oil reliably for the world, that it stops being an enclave of the Lord. Putinof the Castrosof the Ayatollah of Iranthat it ceases to be a sanctuary for the dissidents of the ELN and the FARC and that it stops being a place where organized crime is carried out through that conglomerate,” said former president Quiroga.

He maintains that Biden is being complained about because he was the one who returned Maduro to the drug dealers’ nephews, handed him over to the treasurer of the “criminal conglomerate.” Alex Saaddeported Venezuelans who had escaped Maduro’s clutches on planes back to Venezuela and eased oil sanctions on them.

“Maduro wants the sanctions lifted to continue stealing, the drug trafficking rewards that weigh on his head to enjoy what was stolen, and the charges before the International Criminal Court. That is why they went to Barbados, which accepted that María Corina was the opposition candidate and then they ignored what was signed and the US cannot remain a puppet.”

Likewise, he urged the presidents of Latin America, Lula DA Silva of Brazil, Gustavo Petro from Colombia and Andrés López Obrador of Mexico “Have a minimum of shame and democratic ethics” and speak out about the situation in Venezuela and the attack against María Corina Machado.

He highlighted the electoral campaign in Mexico where there are two women running for the presidency. “Well, we want three women and a path to democracy, two in Mexico and María Corina Machado on the ballot in Venezuela. Mr. Petro, you were authorized by the Inter-American Commission with the jurisprudence of Leopoldo López, he had the right and today he is president. María Corina has the same right. Mr. Lula, due to a procedural case they re-enabled him and today he is president.”

He considers it unusual that María Corina Machado was disqualified for some cestaticket Lula was already enabled despite him “Hundred Long.””, the largest anti-corruption investigation in the history of Brazil, where tens of hundreds of millions of dollars were stolen.

“Almost 10 years later, they once again give effect to that disqualification of MCM. We saw Mr. Lula sitting in front of the Brazilian judge Sergio Moros in court with sentence. Show the MCM ruling, it does not exist, so Lula should not be cynical and shameless. There is a complicit silence about the Venezuela of Petro, Lula and López Obrador, it is a regional shame” stressed the former Bolivian president.

Reimpose sanctions on the regime

For his part, the former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, reiterated the call of the Freedom and Democracy Group to the International Community, which views with great concern the “atrabiliary” behavior of the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, calling for elections on July 28, the day of the birth of the late president Hugo Chávez, and cutting off political figures such as María Corina Machado, to participate in those elections with full guarantees.

Embed – The former presidents of America and Latin and the Caribbean who are part of the Freedom and Democracy Group (@GrupoLyD), we see with great concern the atrabiliary behavior of the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, calling for elections on July 28, the day of Hugo’s birth… pic.twitter.com/OCeWJ8VOWq — Ivan Duke (@IvanDuque) March 6, 2024

In that sense, on behalf of the former presidents who are members of the Freedom and Democracy Group, he called for all pressure to be exerted by the international community to guarantee the return of democracy to Venezuela.

Likewise, that multilateral organizations demand compliance with the “Barbados Agreements,” where they also call on the United States government to “reimpose sanctions on the regime that has clearly violated the agreements.”

In the statement, the Freedom and Democracy Group raises its voice so that democratic and free elections are held in Venezuela. “Allowing the abuses and non-compliance of the dictatorship to be imposed on the people of Venezuela will constitute the triumph of oppression and, therefore, it is necessary not to recognize either the process called for July 28, or the results that emerge. of that manipulation,” the former presidents stated in the document.

(email protected)

Source: Accounts of the social network