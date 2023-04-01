LOL, who laughs, comes out! : find out what is hidden behind the candidates’ joker cards!

The third season of LOL: who laughs, comes out! never stops talking about her. Interviewed by Konbini after posting a video of his best jokes written for the show but cut during editing, Guillaume Brouzes, says Guiguipop, one of the authors of the program, revealed behind the scenes of the wild cards of the candidates. A major difference is visible between those of season 3 and previous seasons: the participation of actors, singers and other external speakers during the sketches of Pierre Niney, Géraldine Nakache and Laura Felpin, among others.

“You can’t tell people: ‘Come on ! Be funny!'”: one of the authors reveals the creative process

After explaining that a lot of jokes are written in advance – “You can’t tell people: ‘Come on ! Be funny!’ It doesn’t work like that. They must have a back-up of valves“, justified Guiguipop to our colleagues from Konbini – the author somewhat detailed the process of creating the show. After having written a whole range of gags, pranks and other nonsense, the authors dispatch them and offer them to the actors who give them feedback and suggest modifications. “Between the moment you think of a valve and the moment it appears on the screen, there are 50,000 steps.“, specifies Guiguipop. Same process for the joker cards of the candidates.

“We conspired over the phone“: the actor who accompanies Pierre Niney talks about his participation

Thus, the origin of Pierre Niney’s joker card would come from social networks: “We saw this kind of funny thing on TikTok, courses that screw up. Arthur Sanigou (the show’s head writer, editor’s note) offers the idea to Pierre Niney, who is serious about embodying it“, recalls Guiguipop. If the author considers that “the valve itself is not very funny“, he points out that the incarnation of Pierre Niney makes it hilarious, however. Benoît Turjman, the mime comedian who accompanies the actor, is contacted by the production, as our colleagues from 20 Minutes. “We conspired over the phone. I felt like I was planning a raid with the youngest actor to win a César. We were in a great energy to prepare funny traps“, explains the actor to them. In the week preceding the shooting, he is authorized to rehearse the sketch with Pierre Niney: “We were on a fun mission. It was nice to see him bounce back, say: ‘Oh no, not that way’. He had precise ideas, very definite opinions on futilities“.

Georges-Alain Jones, surprise guest par excellence

Laura Felpin also added her paw to her joker card. “At the start, it was just supposed to be a driving school course and it turned into a starting drink with the accumulation of all the ideas“, remembers Guiguipop. For her part, the comic explained to our colleagues from TF1 Info to want “bring in a character, someone who would come and we don’t expect it at all. I thought of Philippe Risoli, Marie-Ange Nardi et Evelyne Thomas“. But, dreaming of involving a former academician, Laura Felpin ends up asking Georges-Alain Jones via Instagram: “He answered me and he said yes. It was crazy simple“.

Similar approach for Géraldine Nakache. Because she “always sings kinda lame jingles“, as Oriane confided, of Just Voxto our colleagues from 20 Minutes, she starts looking for an a cappella group for her joker card. The actress then contacted the quintet in question via Instagram, and, after a first meeting in Paris, the Belgian group and Géraldine Nakache got to work. “She had the idea for her sketch and we thought through messages about the arrangements we could offer her.“, explains the young woman. Like Benoît Turjman and Pierre Niney, the members of Just Vox and Géraldine Nakache have the opportunity to rehearse their sketch once before D-Day. Obliged not to show any reaction, the members of the group secretly surprise Leïla Bekhti’s improvised course during their performance: “We did not understand anything because we did not know that it was his strategy not to laugh. We wondered if she had a problem…“, concluded Oriane.

The joker card: an optional weapon

After explaining what the joker card of Gad Elmaleh should consist of – eliminated before playing it – Guiguipop also spoke about the process of creating that of François Damiens. While the authors offer him a photo montage in front of which he is supposed to express embarrassment, the famous director of hidden cameras evokes the idea of ​​sending them photos of Virginie Efira and himself in order to personalize the montage in question and to change his speech. Finally, our colleagues from 20 Minutes reveal that the joker card is ultimately optional. Indeed, Adèle Exarchopoulos, for example, confided that she had not prepared any: “I know myself, I told myself that if I had prepared something, I was going to arrive and that I was going to laugh“.