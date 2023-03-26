Musk Says Twitter Has Lost More Than Half Its Value Since His Purchase

New York, Mar 26 (EFE) that he paid for his purchase last October.

In the note sent by email, which has been consulted by various US media such as the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, Musk says that Twitter is “transforming so quickly” that it can now be considered “a start-up the other way”.

Musk’s statement appears in this letter, which dates from last Friday, sent with the first purpose of explaining to employees a compensation program in shares, which would be calculated according to the new value of the company.

Musk has not responded to calls from any media outlet to comment on the matter, and the company has responded to requests for confirmation with emojis.

The billionaire, who since his arrival at Twitter has reduced his staff by almost a quarter and has sold much of the furniture at the San Francisco headquarters, has not been able to avoid losing a large number of advertisers, the company’s main source of income. , and its new paid “Twitter Blue” doesn’t seem to have improved things either.

Still, in his email last Friday, Musk says more sweeping changes will need to be implemented to prevent the company from going bankrupt.

On the other hand, and also in relation to Twitter, the New York Times assures that the source code of Twitter -the digital programming language on which the platform is based- was shared online, probably “for months”, until the company He denounced it last Friday in a Northern California court.

That same day, Twitter sent a copy of copyright infringement to the GitHub platform, where many software developers share material, and from that moment the information about the source code disappeared from there, without knowing until now who could be behind it. of this leak, a matter that is being actively investigated within the company and which is the subject of the complaint.