Hello I’m goku! This Mexican is named after the hero of Dragon Ball

Everyone was surprised to see that there is a Mexican named after the protagonist of goku from dragon ballone of the most well-known and popular anime characters in the world.

So it is not surprising that some parents dare to put Goku to their children, although many do not believe that someone really registers their child with that name and that it is just something from the memes.

However, a viral video showed that indeed someone is named after the main character of dragonball. then here at The Truth News We tell you who the Mexican Goku is.

Who is the Mexican Goku?

The video that went viral was published by the Mexican TikTok user called @Goku_Paloscuateswhere you show your INE or Goku’s ID in Mexico official where it shows users that it is actually called that.

At the moment, it was only verified that it is legally called Gokubut it is still not known which of his two parents was the one who decided to name him after the protagonist of everything dragonball.

In case you didn’t know, the name of son gokuwhich Akira Toriyama chose, ago reference to the character Sun Wukong, the monkey king from an epic novel from China.

Who has the rights to Dragon Ball in Mexico?

Dragon Ball now belongs to Tv Azteca.



dragonball before it was broadcast on Channel 5 from Televisa in Mexico; however, they lost the license and all change. Since 2022 it began to broadcast Dragon Ball on TV Azteca.

As an extra we tell you how the first designs that Akira Toriyama made of Goku and Bulma were.

