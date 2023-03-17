Motorcyclist died after hitting a truck in Pozo Azul | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 17, 2023 | 10:15 a.m.

A tragic episode occurred yesterday afternoon on Provincial Route 17 at the height of Paraje Mondorí in the town of Pozo Azul, where for reasons that are trying to be established, a man identified as José Roberto Prestes, 47, who was traveling in a motorcycle, would have hit a Toyota pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Samic Hospital in Eldorado, where they reported that he died due to the serious injuries suffered.

According to the first data, the accident occurred around 7:00 p.m., when the driver of the minor vehicle was driving on the aforementioned route in the Bernardo de Irigoyen – Pozo Azul direction, where he collided with the truck that was driven by another 47-year-old man.

Members of the local police station, the Scientific Police and the police doctor, who later examined the deceased, worked on the site. For its part, the Court of Puerto Rico ordered that the body be delivered to his relatives.